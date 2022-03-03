Gran Turismo 7 Speed Archdemon Trophy guide: How to reach 600km/h

The Speed Archdemon Trophy in Gran Turismo 7 tasks you with clearing a top speed of an outrageous 600km/h (373mph). While it may sound impossible at first, here’s how you can set a new record to get it done in the latest Polyphony Digital release.

While keeping in control of your vehicle and perfecting every slight movement has always been the key in Gran Turismo, sometimes you just need to put your foot down and hit the gas.

That’s exactly what’s required here with the new Speed Archdemon Trophy in Gran Turismo 7. Along with the 200mph Club and the regular Speed Demon Trophies, all three of these challenges demand that you drive as fast as possible.

This means you need the right cars, some optimal tuning, and the ideal tracks to make some history. So here’s a full breakdown of how you can reach these benchmarks and clear 600km/h in Gran Turismo 7.

How to unlock Speed Archdemon Trophy in Gran Turismo 7

First things first when it comes to reaching breakneck speeds in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll need a huge pile of Credits. Cars are expensive, and the absolute best rigs money can buy don’t come cheap.

Your first step is to simply play the game. A lot.

You’ll want to have well over a million Credits banked up before even thinking about this Trophy as it simply isn’t possible otherwise. Be sure to use our guide here to maximize your Credit gains and expedite this process.

Once you’re loaded with Credits, your next step is to visit Brand Central. With a solid amount of game time under your belt, you should be familiar with this location. It’s where all the best vehicles in Gran Turismo 7 can be purchased.

In order to reach the highest speeds possible, you want a car that pushes today’s technological bounds. Rather than sticking with vehicles that actually exist in the real world, you want to keep an eye out for conceptual cars designed just for Gran Turismo.

With the highest PP in mind, there’s no better concept vehicle in the game than the Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT. With its PP set to 1216.99, it comes in as the strongest base vehicle in the game at launch.

While it comes in at a hefty 1 million Credits, it’s the best car for the job when unlocking the Speed Archdemon Trophy.

This car likely won’t be used in many actual races or events due to PP limits. So before making the huge investment, it’s worth keeping in mind that it’ll serve more as a showpiece than anything else.

After purchasing the Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT, you’ll want to start fine-tuning under the hood. By now, your Collector Level should be in the double digits, meaning all tabs are unlocked at the Tuning Shop.

Check through the list of Extreme parts to further boost your vehicle’s PP. Whether it’s reducing weight or adding a turbo system, anything you can do to improve its speed is a good thing. There’s no need to worry about control here.

When your Tomahawk is customized and ready to go, it’s finally time to get racing. Head to Japan and look for the High-Speed Ring track. This is a simple course with lengthy stretches of flat land to help you accelerate and reach the required speeds.

Be sure to select one of the first challenges in this location, however, as these come without a PP Limit to restrict your vehicle.

Once you hit the track, it’s all just matter of pushing the pace and reaching for those top speeds. If your car is tuned just right, you should be able to clear 600km/h with no issues whatsoever. In fact, you’ll likely be soaring well beyond that with this next-level concept vehicle.

Until potential DLC arrives down the line, this is the best way to reach the fastest speeds possible in Gran Turismo 7.