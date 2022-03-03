How to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7: Squeaky Clean Trophy guide

Whether you’re looking to show off a new purchase in all its glory or just want to clean up after a messy race, washing your car in Gran Turismo 7 is essential. Here’s how it’s done and how you can unlock the Squeaky Clean Trophy in the process.

Gran Turismo 7 is so painstakingly true to life that you can actually wash your cars in the Polyphony Digital game.

You might just want some extra shine on the track or maybe you’re getting set for a photoshoot in Scapes. Either way, you’ll want your car in pristine condition before launching into the next activity.

So if you’re curious on how to engage with this feature and clean your own rides, fear not. The process is extremely simple and we’ve got the full rundown below on how to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7.

How to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7

Washing any of your cars in Gran Turismo 7 couldn’t be easier.

All that’s required to unlock the feature is to play through the first few hours of the game.

As you progress through the first batch of Menu Books at the Cafe, you’ll eventually reach Menu Book No. 8. It’s this particular challenge that unlocks the GT Auto location on your map.

Simply visit the GT Auto region to begin the process. Here you can customize just about everything on your vehicle, adjust your racing gear, and make sure your car is in top shape.

One such feature in GT Auto is the ability to wash your car. Head to the Maintenance & Servicing floor to find this option. Each wash runs you a small fee of 50 Credits.

How to unlock the Squeaky Clean Trophy in Gran Turismo 7

Now that you know how to wash your car, unlocking the Squeaky Clean Trophy should just take a matter of seconds.

If you have at least 500 Credits banked up, which you should have by this point in the game, just go through the car washing process 10 times in a row for this Trophy to pop.

That’s all there is to washing cars in Gran Turismo 7. It’s a simple process and one that could be easily overlooked as you advance through the game.

But it’s always worth keeping in the back of your mind. If not to keep your car in good condition, then just to look good on the track.