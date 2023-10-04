All Forza Motorsport Achievements

Microsoft’s marquee racing title is back, and Forza Motorsport has tons of Achievements to help those who love them add to their giant pile of Gamerscore. Today, we’re going to run through the whole list with you.

It’s always a special time when a new title in the mainline Forza franchise is released as it’s a proper test of where racing games are. Turn 10’s beast Forza Motorsport is screeching along with furious momentum. Serving as a true rival to Gran Turismo 7, Forza Motorsport is looking to turn it up a gear and is doing so with Achievements galore.

While they aren’t for everyone, Achievements provide extra value, additional playtime, and round-out games for many. If it is your type of deal or you’re looking to start your Achievement journey, then read on for the entire Forza Motorsport list.

Turn 10 Studios

How many Achievements are in Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport will take up a lot of your time as it has 57 Achievements for players to race to finish.

The typical amount of Achievements usually falls in the 30-40 range, so this is a sizable jump and will take you some time to finish. A quick browse of the list suggests that many of them will be quite straightforward though and accumulated naturally.

Forza Motorsport: All Achievements

Let’s not waste any more time, here’s the entire Forza Motorsport Achievements list for you to check out:

Welcome to Forza: Complete your first race

Complete your first race On the House: Receive your first gift car

Receive your first gift car Make it Yours: Buy your first car

Buy your first car Express Yourself: Change your Driver Suit

Change your Driver Suit My First Art Show: Share one of your Designs

Share one of your Designs Influencer: Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Design

Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Design Race Engineer: Share one of your Tunes

Share one of your Tunes Setting the Standard: Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Tune

Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Tune Paparazzi: Share a Photo

Share a Photo Highlight Reel: Share a Replay

Share a Replay Welcome to Builders Cup: Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series

Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series Built Not Bought: Complete 1 Series in Career Mode

Complete 1 Series in Career Mode Just Getting Started: Complete 1 Tour in Career Mode

Complete 1 Tour in Career Mode Journeyman Builder: Complete 2 Tours in Career Mode

Complete 2 Tours in Career Mode Pro Builder: Complete 3 Tours in Career Mode

Complete 3 Tours in Career Mode Legendary Builder: Complete 4 Tours in Career Mode

Complete 4 Tours in Career Mode It’s not the car…: Finish in top three of a series with a stock car in Builders Cup

Finish in top three of a series with a stock car in Builders Cup Getting Familiar: Reach Car Level 25 in any car

Reach Car Level 25 in any car Pride and Joy: Reach Car Level 50 in any car

Reach Car Level 50 in any car Brand Ambassador: Reach max brand discount by owning 5 level 50 cars from a manufacturer

Reach max brand discount by owning 5 level 50 cars from a manufacturer Aficionado: Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars

Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars Garage Royalty: Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars

Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars Tinkerer: Make an upgrade to any car

Make an upgrade to any car Body Builder: Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car

Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car Heart Transplant: Swap an engine in any car

Swap an engine in any car In the Big Leagues: Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event

Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event Clean Driving: Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer

Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer Safety Star: Hold an S Safety Rating across 5 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events

Hold an S Safety Rating across 5 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events Safety Superstar: Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events

Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events Pole Position: Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event

Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event Podium Prodigy: Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer

Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer Rain or Shine: Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play

Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play Freedom!: Complete a Quick Race in Free Play

Complete a Quick Race in Free Play Leisure Cruise: Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps

Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps Time Traveler: Win a Timed Race in Free Play

Win a Timed Race in Free Play New Rival: Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack

Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack Amateur Rival: Beat 5 Rivals

Beat 5 Rivals Enthusiastic Rival: Beat 10 Rivals

Beat 10 Rivals Experienced Rival: Beat 20 Rivals

Beat 20 Rivals Endurance Legacy: Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit American Challenger: Complete a race in the 2023 Cadillac Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on the Le Mans Full Circuit

Complete a race in the 2023 Cadillac Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on the Le Mans Full Circuit Sightseeing: Complete a race in the 2020 Toyota GR Supra on the Hakone Club Circuit

Complete a race in the 2020 Toyota GR Supra on the Hakone Club Circuit When in Rome…: Complete a race in the 2020 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit

Complete a race in the 2020 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit Free as a Bird: Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit

Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit Flying: Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for 3 seconds

Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for 3 seconds Stiff Competition: Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty

Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty Night Owl: Complete 50 laps at night

Complete 50 laps at night Rain Meister: Complete 50 laps in the rain

Complete 50 laps in the rain Contender: Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer

Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer Competitor: Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer

Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer Racecraft: Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race

Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race Self-Improvement: Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment

Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment Technique: Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment

Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment Excellence: Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled

Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled Strategist: Change your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time

Change your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time Running on Fumes: Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car

Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car Well Rounded: Change your tires during a race to use a different tire compound

