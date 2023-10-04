All Forza Motorsport Achievements
Microsoft’s marquee racing title is back, and Forza Motorsport has tons of Achievements to help those who love them add to their giant pile of Gamerscore. Today, we’re going to run through the whole list with you.
It’s always a special time when a new title in the mainline Forza franchise is released as it’s a proper test of where racing games are. Turn 10’s beast Forza Motorsport is screeching along with furious momentum. Serving as a true rival to Gran Turismo 7, Forza Motorsport is looking to turn it up a gear and is doing so with Achievements galore.
While they aren’t for everyone, Achievements provide extra value, additional playtime, and round-out games for many. If it is your type of deal or you’re looking to start your Achievement journey, then read on for the entire Forza Motorsport list.
How many Achievements are in Forza Motorsport?
Forza Motorsport will take up a lot of your time as it has 57 Achievements for players to race to finish.
The typical amount of Achievements usually falls in the 30-40 range, so this is a sizable jump and will take you some time to finish. A quick browse of the list suggests that many of them will be quite straightforward though and accumulated naturally.
Forza Motorsport: All Achievements
Let’s not waste any more time, here’s the entire Forza Motorsport Achievements list for you to check out:
- Welcome to Forza: Complete your first race
- On the House: Receive your first gift car
- Make it Yours: Buy your first car
- Express Yourself: Change your Driver Suit
- My First Art Show: Share one of your Designs
- Influencer: Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Design
- Race Engineer: Share one of your Tunes
- Setting the Standard: Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Tune
- Paparazzi: Share a Photo
- Highlight Reel: Share a Replay
- Welcome to Builders Cup: Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series
- Built Not Bought: Complete 1 Series in Career Mode
- Just Getting Started: Complete 1 Tour in Career Mode
- Journeyman Builder: Complete 2 Tours in Career Mode
- Pro Builder: Complete 3 Tours in Career Mode
- Legendary Builder: Complete 4 Tours in Career Mode
- It’s not the car…: Finish in top three of a series with a stock car in Builders Cup
- Getting Familiar: Reach Car Level 25 in any car
- Pride and Joy: Reach Car Level 50 in any car
- Brand Ambassador: Reach max brand discount by owning 5 level 50 cars from a manufacturer
- Aficionado: Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars
- Garage Royalty: Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars
- Tinkerer: Make an upgrade to any car
- Body Builder: Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car
- Heart Transplant: Swap an engine in any car
- In the Big Leagues: Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event
- Clean Driving: Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer
- Safety Star: Hold an S Safety Rating across 5 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
- Safety Superstar: Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
- Pole Position: Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event
- Podium Prodigy: Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer
- Rain or Shine: Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play
- Freedom!: Complete a Quick Race in Free Play
- Leisure Cruise: Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps
- Time Traveler: Win a Timed Race in Free Play
- New Rival: Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack
- Amateur Rival: Beat 5 Rivals
- Enthusiastic Rival: Beat 10 Rivals
- Experienced Rival: Beat 20 Rivals
- Endurance Legacy: Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
- American Challenger: Complete a race in the 2023 Cadillac Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on the Le Mans Full Circuit
- Sightseeing: Complete a race in the 2020 Toyota GR Supra on the Hakone Club Circuit
- When in Rome…: Complete a race in the 2020 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit
- Free as a Bird: Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit
- Flying: Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for 3 seconds
- Stiff Competition: Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty
- Night Owl: Complete 50 laps at night
- Rain Meister: Complete 50 laps in the rain
- Contender: Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer
- Competitor: Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer
- Racecraft: Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race
- Self-Improvement: Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment
- Technique: Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment
- Excellence: Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled
- Strategist: Change your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time
- Running on Fumes: Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car
- Well Rounded: Change your tires during a race to use a different tire compound
