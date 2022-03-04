Gran Turismo 7: Top 10 fastest cars

Polyphony Digital’s racing simulation franchise has always been known for its expansive array of cars and authenticity. So for Gran Turismo 7 players wanting to get their hands on the fastest speed demons in the game, here are the top 10 for you to own and try out.

Having a big pile of credits will allow you to buy the game’s fastest vehicles, and believe us, Gran Turismo 7 has a lot of fast cars. Aside from being able to dominate races and opponents in online play, it’s always a thrill to be able to control some of the world’s powerful cars and prototypes.

One of the satisfying aspects of playing Gran Turismo is engaging in your own rags to riches tale. You start out the game with a handful of credits, accumulate more, rack up more owned cars, and once you’re many hours in, you will be sitting on top of a bloated empire of top-end vehicles and a fat stack of credits.

So here are the top 10 fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7 for you to add to your wishlist.

Fastest cars in GT7

As a brief disclaimer, whilst we’ve been able to play a ton of Gran Turismo 7, but there might still be one of two secrets lurking in the game that we haven’t come across yet. So these are the fastest cars in GT7 to the best of our knowledge.

To measure the power and speed of each car, we’re using each car’s BHP (Brake Horsepower) as our unit of measurement. Furthermore, the majority of these cars are Gran Turismo’s Vision prototypes where they have worked with each manufacturer to create incredible designs that may be possible in the future.

We’ll update this list if anything changes or any more beasts are added to the game.

10. Jaguar VGT Coupe

Max Power: 1,019 BHP

1,019 BHP Max Torque: N/A

The first of two quickfire, back-to-back entries for England’s Jaguar brand. It looks like the Silver Surfer’s personal beast that could cut through corners in a flash. Its 4WD status makes it appealing and starts off the top 10 in style.

9. Jaguar VGT Roadster

Max Power: 1,019 BHP

1,019 BHP Max Torque: N/A

A similar entry to #10, the difference between the Coupe and the Roadster is practically non-existent, save for a few slight aesthetic differences.

The Roadster’s price point and specs are the same, so it’s all about which one suits the eye better.

8. SRT Tomahawk S VGT

Max Power: 1,021 BHP

1,021 BHP Max Torque: 69.2 kgfm

Adopting a similar shape to the previous Jaguar models, the headspace is largely centralized for the SRT Tomahawk S and it has a tiny bit more BHP in the tank. It’s also lighter in comparison, making it slightly more nimble.

7. FXX K ’14

Max Power: 1,049 BHP

1,049 BHP Max Torque: 76.5 kgfm

Our one and only real-life tarmac-trashing behemoth on wheels. Ferrari’s FXX K ’14 is a gorgeous, premium-looking roadster with all the precise edges and curvature of an expensive sports car. The fact that this is a real car makes it even more special.

6. Porsche VGT

Max Power: 1,114 BHP

1,114 BHP Max Torque: N/A

Our first real jump in the list is the Porsche VGT concept car and it pushes the BHP scale past 1,100.

Using a more conventional body type, its low center of gravity combined with its impressive 1,114 BHP makes the car a more ferocious animal than the usual bulky and brilliant Porsche designs.

5. McClaren VGT

Max Power: 1,150 BHP

1,150 BHP Max Torque: 86.8 kgfm

McClaren’s only entry on this list is the mega-futuristic-looking McClaren VGT that hits the 1,150 BHP mark. It shares the sporty characteristics of the FXX K ’14 and drops the car even lower to the floor. Its overall package of length, width, and height makes it a veritable sprinting ninja in the pack.

4. SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT

Max Power: 1,470 BHP

1,470 BHP Max Torque: 99.4 kgfm

Just like the power and speed of these final few entries, the BHP has shot up in the blink of an eye. The SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT goes above and beyond the early Tomahawk entry on our list, despite being practically identical.

Its specs are where it takes a big edge and 1,470 is a lot of horsepower.

3. Bugatti VGT

Max Power: 1,649 BHP

1,649 BHP Max Torque: 187 kgfm

Every man and his dog has heard of a Bugatti Veyron, but it’s the Bugatti VGT concept car we’re focusing on today as it outclasses its more well-known sibling. This 4WD weapon is stocked to the gills with pace, power, and presence.

2. Jaguar VGT SV

Max Power: 1903 BHP

1903 BHP Max Torque: N/A

Weighing in at a huge 1,903 BHP is the Jaguar VGT SV. Apart from its insane BHP, the overall design of the car fits into the classic VGT shape of other cars on this list and it’s also the longest car too by some way.

Control and stability may be a tad problematic, but who cares, just floor it and have fun.

1. SRT Tomahawk X VGT

Max Power: 2,623 BHP

2,623 BHP Max Torque: 124.2

Yep. 2,623 BHP. It’s a bit obscene, isn’t it? Which is why we love it we guess. The car with the most BHP, and it’s not even close, is another Tomahawk model from the good folks over at Dodge. Again, there’s nothing crazy or outlandishly different about its design, it just happens to have double the power under the hood as any car on this list!