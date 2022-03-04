Gran Turismo 7: Most expensive cars

Gran Turismo 7 has some truly mind-bogglingly expensive cars, some of which will take a while to acquire. We’ve got you covered though and provided a complete top 10 of the game’s most expensive cars to buy to show you what you’re working for.

Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 is a highly accessible game, but some of its pristine automobiles are a tad more premium and more inaccessible than others. Even being thrifty won’t get you that close to the game’s priciest pieces of fine-looking metal.

Nevertheless, it gives players who have that “gotta catch ’em all” mentality towards Gran Turismo’s portfolio of cars a big incentive to succeed. So without further ado, here are the 10 most expensive cars in the racing game.

Advertisement

Most expensive cars in GT7

There’s no other metric needed to create this list other than knowing the 10 vehicles that require the highest amount of Credits. The game’s currency can be earned in a variety of ways, and you can stack up to 10,000,000 in the bank of earned money.

Be warned, things get very heavy on the wallet very quickly!

10. Veyron 16.4 ’13 — Cr. 2,000,000

Despite being first up, the Veyron 16.4 ’13 is an absolute dream to look at. Its Gran Turismo 7 price tag is justified because this 1,000 BHP beast has a meaty turbo engine residing in it, and it boasts that state-of-the-art swagger the Bugatti brand is known for.

Advertisement

9. Enzo Ferrari ’02 — Cr. 2,500,000

If you’re familiar with high-end Ferraris, especially the Enzo variation, then you’ll know they all retain a familiar angled shape.

This is usually accompanied by the trademark red that we should just call ‘Ferrari Red’ at this point. Plus, despite not being incredibly powerful, it’s a classic Supercar.

8. Red Bull X2014 Standard — Cr. 3,000,000

Above the 3 million threshold now and Red Bull have two offerings that are both the same price, just offering marginally different Max Power and Max Torque numbers.

Also, the engine in each model is different, with the X2014 using a Turbo aspiration.

7. Red Bull X2019 Competition — Cr. 3,000,000

Pretty much see above for the X2019. Next-to-nothing in terms of cosmetic differences, the X2019 Competition version contrasts the X2014 with its natural engine and slightly bigger BHP.

Advertisement

6. Vulcan ’16 — Cr. 3,300,000

It’s hard to believe that Aston Martin could create such a futuristic and grounded car compared to their usual designs, but the Vulcan is something else.

Slap on some neon wheels and it would look like it was straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s also got plenty of juice to command its 3,300,000 fee.

5. FXX K ’14 — Cr. 3,600,000

The FXX K ’14 also featured very prominently in our fastest Gran Turismo 7 cars list too. Again, being a genuine vehicle adds to the Ferrari’s aura, and you can’t help but admire the sporty get-up of the expensive Ferrari, especially compared to the Enzo.

4. McClaren P1 GTR ’16 — Cr. 3,600,000

The value of these cars is slowly increasing, which means more pain to your Credits balance. The McClaren P1 GTR ’16 isn’t all that far away in terms of build compared to the Ferraris if we’re being honest.

Advertisement

It’s another powerful weapon on wheels and if you’re looking to acquire a proper Supercar, then it might come down to brand loyalty and preference.

3. Veneno ’14 — Cr. 3,640,000

Just edging out the McClaren P1 GTR ’16 is the only Lamborghini mention on the list. If you think of Supercars, then a Lambo is more inevitable than Thanos. It’s quite shy of the 1,000 BHP club, but goodness gracious is it a big car. You’ll get plenty of bang for your buck with this Italian stallion.

2. 919 Hybrid ’16 — Cr. 10,000,000

Just like that, prices have escalated and shot up to an eye-watering 10,00o,000 Credits for the last two vehicles!

Advertisement

We’re not completely sure why the 919 Hybrid is ’16 is 10,000,000 either, it does look nice, and we love the fin at the back, but 507 BHP isn’t a lot for what you’re paying. Still, it’s bragging rights if you manage to get one in your garage.

1. R18 TDI ’11 — Cr. 10,000,000

To finish off, again, the Audi R18 TDI ’11 also bears the weight of a bloated price tag, despite not doing too much to warrant it. Its BHP is 540, slightly more than the 919 Hybrid, but does come with more Max Torque, and its rounded off front just helps it into first place in tie-break rules.