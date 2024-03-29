Midnight Racing Tokyo codes (March 2024) – Free Yen

Get fast and get furious with our list of Midnight Racing Tokyo codes with free yen and other rewards. Here are all the codes for you to redeem in March 2024.

Do you enjoy the adrenaline coursing through your veins and NOS through your exhaust? If you do, then Midnight Racing Tokyo is made just for you. In this racing experience designed by devGem, you get to race around the streets of Tokyo in some of the best imports ever created.

However, you need Yen to buy new cars and upgrade them. Since this is a tedious process, we have created a list of all the active Midnight Racing Tokyo codes with free Yen and other rewards.

Roblox / devGem Use yen to buy cool cars in the shop.

Working Midnight Racing Tokyo codes (March 2024)

Here’s a list of all the active codes for March 2024:

updatetime – 1.5 Million Yen

– 1.5 Million Yen patience – 2 Million Yen

– 2 Million Yen PUMPKINHUNT2023 – 4.5 Million Yen

– 4.5 Million Yen Secretcode – 1 Million Yen

– 1 Million Yen no moners – 2 Million Yen

– 2 Million Yen christmas2023 – 4.5 Million Yen

– 4.5 Million Yen easterbunny – 3 Million Yen

– 3 Million Yen touchgrass50k – 3 Million Yen

How to use codes in Midnight Racing Tokyo?

Here are some simple steps to use codes in this game:

Go to the official Midnight Racing Tokyo page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Open the Hub screen and tap on Promo Codes .

and tap on . Type or paste the code in the box.

Press and hold the ‘Hold To Submit’ button to get your free rewards.

Not being able to use codes? That’s because the codes are case-sensitive and do not work if entered improperly. Moreover, they tend to expire after a certain period so use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / devGem Tap on Promo Code next to Stats.

List of expired codes

feelsbrokeman – 1 Million Yen

What are Midnight Racing Tokyo codes?

Codes in this game are like a gift from the developers. These codes offer free in-game currency and other rewards useful to buy and upgrade vehicles. If you want new codes then check back weekly as we regularly update this page.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Midnight Racing Tokyo codes for March 2024.

