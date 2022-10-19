Gotham Knights PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

WB Games Montreal’s latest release, Gotham Knights, is all set to hit the shelves this October. If you are wondering what the PC requirements look like, here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specs needed to play the game.
Gotham’s protector, the Batman, is dead and now it’s time for his sidekicks to take his mantel and keep the city safe from the corrupted. Like the previous Arkham games, Gotham Knights will have a storyline followed by a handsome amount of action-packed combat.
After WB locked the game at 30 FPS on consoles, they have now revealed the PC specs for the game. Going by their announcement, Gotham Knights might be a bit GPU-intensive after all. So, if you’re wondering about Gotham Knights PC requirements, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.
Gotham Knights system requirements on PC
With Gotham Knights releasing on October 21, 2022, WB Games Montreal also announced the PC system requirements of the game prior to its release. In their tweet, they mentioned specs for running the game at 1080p.
It’s important to note that your system needs to have far more firepower to run the game at resolutions higher than 1080p at decent enough framerates. With that said, here’s a rundown of minimum and recommended system requirements for Gotham Knights.
Minimum specs
Here are the minimum requirements to run Gotham Knights at the lowest settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|1080p / 60fps / Lowest Quality Settings
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i5-9600K / Ryzen 5 3600
|RAM
|8 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 590
|Storage
|45 GB
Recommended specs
These are the recommended specs to run Gotham Knights at High settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|1080p / 60fps / High Quality Settings
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5600X
|RAM
|16 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Storage
|45 GB
So, there you have it — that’s the Gotham Knights PC system requirements for you to prep your computer when it arrives on October 21, 2022. Here are some more system requirements of some games that either have or are already available on PC:
