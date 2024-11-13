Deadlock directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Deadlock directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Valve’s newest MOBO third-person shooter, Deadlock, has had many fans gripped since launch with its fresh cast of characters.
Dexerto’s team has been covering Deadlock since early access, testing out each character extensively to get a feel for the meta. Ever since, we have been keeping our ears to the ground to see how the community have taken to the game, as well as covering new patches, changes, and producing additional guide content to help players.
Whether you’ve been playing since Day 1 and looking for some tips to up your game, or fresh to the party, our directory of guides will have something for you.
Character tier list
Our ultimate Deadlock tier list ranks all of the characters in the game, in line with the game’s meta. Our expert Carver Fisher (Editor) has been playing the title since early access, and is an expert in MOBA third-person shooters.
Best build guides
Our tier list has links to all of these characters guides, but in case you skipped over the link below and just want to go to the character you are maining right now, these links should help!
- Best builds for Infernus
- Best builds for Vindicta
- Best builds for Wraith
- Best builds for Pocket
- Best builds for Warden
- Best builds for Yamato
- Best builds for Lady Geist
- Best builds for Shiv
- Best builds for Haze
- Best builds for Grey Talon
- Best builds for Dynamo
- Best builds for Ivy
- Best builds for Abrams
- Best builds for McGinnis
- Best builds for Mo & Krill
- Best builds for Bebop
- Best builds for Kelvin
- Best builds for Paradox
- Best builds for Viscous
- Best builds for Lash
General guides
Here are a few other general guides to get you started in Deadlock, and if you would like to check on the game’s servers, we’ve got you covered there.
- Deadlock beginner’s guide
- How to find and use runes in Deadlock
- Deadlock unsecured souls – what they are & how to secure them
- Deadlock server status
Meet our Team
Mention who is testing the game, we got it early, reviewed it etc
For more updates, news and tips, check out our Deadlock news page!