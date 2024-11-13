Deadlock directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Valve’s newest MOBO third-person shooter, Deadlock, has had many fans gripped since launch with its fresh cast of characters.

Dexerto’s team has been covering Deadlock since early access, testing out each character extensively to get a feel for the meta. Ever since, we have been keeping our ears to the ground to see how the community have taken to the game, as well as covering new patches, changes, and producing additional guide content to help players.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’ve been playing since Day 1 and looking for some tips to up your game, or fresh to the party, our directory of guides will have something for you.

Character tier list

Valve Our Deadlock guides will help you get up to speed very quickly.

Our ultimate Deadlock tier list ranks all of the characters in the game, in line with the game’s meta. Our expert Carver Fisher (Editor) has been playing the title since early access, and is an expert in MOBA third-person shooters.

Best build guides

Our tier list has links to all of these characters guides, but in case you skipped over the link below and just want to go to the character you are maining right now, these links should help!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

General guides

Here are a few other general guides to get you started in Deadlock, and if you would like to check on the game’s servers, we’ve got you covered there.

Meet our Team

Mention who is testing the game, we got it early, reviewed it etc

For more updates, news and tips, check out our Deadlock news page!