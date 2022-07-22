GamingFIFA

FIFA 23 PC system requirements: Minimum and Recommended specs

FIFA 23
EA Sports have revealed the PC system requirements for FIFA 23, so, here’s a complete rundown of the specifications of the upcoming football sim.

The everlasting partnership between EA Sports and FIFA is finally coming to an end after 29 years. FIFA 23 will be the final game of the franchise and fans have already started to speculate what their future football simulation journey will look like.

EA Sports have now revealed the PC system requirements of the game as the launch date nears. If you’re wondering whether it’d be a challenge or a breeze to run the upcoming FIFA title on your PC, then our handy guide has you covered.

Contents

FIFA 23 will have several new additions this year.

FIFA 23 PC requirements

When you compare the specs required to run FIFA 22 with that of FIFA 23, it turns out that the minimum and recommended requirements are quite beefier than last time.

With FIFA 23, a ton of new features will be added to the game including Hypermotion2 Technology, women’s club teams, cross-play, and more.

If that has left you excited, we have noted down all the minimum and recommended specs for FIFA 23 below:

Minimum specs

If you have a set of hardware similar to the ones stated below, it’ll be enough to enjoy the game at 1080p with decent framerates.

HardwareRequirements
OSWindows 10 64-bit
ProcessorIntel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory8 GB RAM
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570
DirectXVersion 12
NetworkBroadband Internet connection
Storage100 GB available space

Recommended specs

If your PC hardware matches the ones stated below or better, you’ll be able to enjoy the game at its best and fullest potential.

HardwareRequirements
OSWindows 10 64-bit
ProcessorIntel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Memory12 GB RAM
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
DirectXVersion 12
NetworkBroadband Internet connection
Storage100 GB available space

Like always, the game will release on almost every mainstream platform including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 system requirements for PC. For more about the game, be sure to keep yourself updated with our FIFA 23 hub.

