Gotham Knights fans are furious about 30 FPS performance leak

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option.

Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.

One of those crucial bits of info is how Gotham Knights will run on consoles, and fans are not happy with the latest news drop.

Gotham Knights locked at 30 FPS on console with no performance mode

Fleur Marty, an executive producer at WB Games Montreal, revealed in a leaked DM that the upcoming game will be locked in at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode option.

Marty explained, “Due to the types of features we have in our game, like provide fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS.”

Predictably, fans patiently awaiting Gotham Knights’ launch weren’t too happy with the news.

One fan said, “Can’t decide if I am more disappointed by the fact it is only 30, or that they were clearly trying to keep that a secret until reviews drop.”

Another added this news won’t dissuade their excitement, “Still gonna be a great game. The frame rate does not determine whether a game will be good or not.”

With Gotham Knights launch less than a week away only time will tell if the game meets fans expectations.