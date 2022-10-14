GamingGaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Spider-ManSpider-Man: Miles Morales
Miles Morales knocking an enemy downInsomniac Games

After Peter Parker, it’s time for Miles Morales to swing his way onto PC later this year. Here are the full Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements for you to prep your rig for the young vigilante’s adventure.

Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020 for PlayStation. It was a direct sequel to 2018’s Spider-man, featuring a smaller story but when it comes to action, there’s plenty for you to enjoy.

Two years later, the game is now on its way to the PC platform on November 18, 2022. Like its prequel, you will be able to enjoy full-fledged ray-traced visuals, if you have an RTX card of course.

If you’re wondering about Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales’ PC requirements, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Contents

an image of Miles Morales without maskInsomniac Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales story takes somewhere around eight hours to complete.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements on PC

Below, we have broken down the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for different needs. As usual, the more visually stunning you want to make the game look, the more demanding are the specs going to be.

With that said, we will also give you an insight into the specs required to play the game using ray tracing turned on. The more powerful the RTX card you own, the further you’d be able to tweak its settings.

Here’s a rundown of minimum, recommended, and ray-tracing requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 720p/30fps on PC.

HardwareRequirement
PresetMedium
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i3-4160 / AMD equivalent
RAM8 GB
GPUNVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 470
Storage75 GB HDD

Recommended specs

These are the recommended specs to run Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 1080p/30fps.

HardwareRequirement
PresetHigh
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i7-4670 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
RAM16 GB
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB
Storage75 GB SSD

Ray tracing requirements

Here are some of the best settings if you want to play the game using top ray tracing features. These settings will make New York City look visually stunning.

HardwareRequirement
PresetHigh
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel Core i5 11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM32 GB
GPUNvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Storage75 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC system requirements for you to prep your computer when it arrives on November 18, 2022. Here are some more system requirements of some games that either have or are ready to release for PC:

