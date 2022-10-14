Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

After Peter Parker, it’s time for Miles Morales to swing his way onto PC later this year. Here are the full Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements for you to prep your rig for the young vigilante’s adventure.

Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020 for PlayStation. It was a direct sequel to 2018’s Spider-man, featuring a smaller story but when it comes to action, there’s plenty for you to enjoy.

Two years later, the game is now on its way to the PC platform on November 18, 2022. Like its prequel, you will be able to enjoy full-fledged ray-traced visuals, if you have an RTX card of course.

If you’re wondering about Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales’ PC requirements, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales story takes somewhere around eight hours to complete.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements on PC

Below, we have broken down the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for different needs. As usual, the more visually stunning you want to make the game look, the more demanding are the specs going to be.

With that said, we will also give you an insight into the specs required to play the game using ray tracing turned on. The more powerful the RTX card you own, the further you’d be able to tweak its settings.

Here’s a rundown of minimum, recommended, and ray-tracing requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 720p/30fps on PC.

Hardware Requirement Preset Medium OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i3-4160 / AMD equivalent RAM 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage 75 GB HDD

Recommended specs

These are the recommended specs to run Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 1080p/30fps.

Hardware Requirement Preset High OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i7-4670 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB Storage 75 GB SSD

Ray tracing requirements

Here are some of the best settings if you want to play the game using top ray tracing features. These settings will make New York City look visually stunning.

Hardware Requirement Preset High OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 32 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Storage 75 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC system requirements for you to prep your computer when it arrives on November 18, 2022. Here are some more system requirements of some games that either have or are ready to release for PC:

