Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements for PC – Minimum & recommended specs

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s own set of adventures to PC on October 19, 2022, so here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements to help your rig get the best out of your upcoming adventure.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s release on Windows via Steam and Epic Games Store is just around the corner, adding an all-new way to experience the title, whether you’re revisiting it or playing for the first time.

The collection includes both the single-player stories from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. So, here are the full requirements of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that you need to know about on PC, with detailed breakdowns for minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra specs.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements on PC

Below, we’ll break down the minimum requirements that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection needs to run on PC. Following that, we will give an insight into the recommended specs needed to enjoy the game optimally.

We will also provide full details for Performance and Ultra specs as detailed by Naughty Dog via the title’s Steam page further down.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 720p/30fps on PC.

Hardware Requirement Preset Medium OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i5-4430 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 4 GB / AMD R9 290X 4 GB Storage 126 GB HDD

Recommended specs

Next, we have the recommended specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1080p/30fps.

Hardware Requirement Preset High OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD RX 570 4 GB Storage 126 GB SSD

Performance specs

Here we have the specs needed to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1440p/60fps.

Hardware Requirement Preset High OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i7-7700k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA RTX 2070 8 GB / AMD RX 5700 XT 8 GB Storage 126 GB SSD

Ultra specs

Here are the specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 4k/60fps or Ultra settings.

Hardware Requirement Preset Ultra OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 9 3950X RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 3080 10 GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB Storage 126 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC system requirements for you to be able to explore the best of both games when it arrives on October 19, 2022.