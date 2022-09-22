GamingGaming

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements for PC – Minimum & recommended specs

Sourav Banik
Uncharted
official Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection posterNaughty Dog

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s own set of adventures to PC on October 19, 2022, so here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements to help your rig get the best out of your upcoming adventure.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s release on Windows via Steam and Epic Games Store is just around the corner, adding an all-new way to experience the title, whether you’re revisiting it or playing for the first time.

The collection includes both the single-player stories from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. So, here are the full requirements of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that you need to know about on PC, with detailed breakdowns for minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra specs.

Contents

an image of Nathan Drake in Uncharted Legacy of Thieves CollectionNaughty Dog
Is your PC capable enough to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements on PC

Below, we’ll break down the minimum requirements that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection needs to run on PC. Following that, we will give an insight into the recommended specs needed to enjoy the game optimally.

We will also provide full details for Performance and Ultra specs as detailed by Naughty Dog via the title’s Steam page further down.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 720p/30fps on PC.

HardwareRequirement
PresetMedium
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i5-4430 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
RAM8 GB
GPUNVIDIA GTX 960 4 GB / AMD R9 290X 4 GB
Storage126 GB HDD

Recommended specs

Next, we have the recommended specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1080p/30fps.

HardwareRequirement
PresetHigh
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
RAM16 GB
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD RX 570 4 GB
Storage126 GB SSD

Performance specs

Here we have the specs needed to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1440p/60fps.

HardwareRequirement
PresetHigh
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i7-7700k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM16 GB
GPUNVIDIA RTX 2070 8 GB / AMD RX 5700 XT 8 GB
Storage126 GB SSD

Ultra specs

Here are the specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 4k/60fps or Ultra settings.

HardwareRequirement
PresetUltra
OSWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
RAM16 GB
GPUNVIDIA GTX 3080 10 GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB
Storage126 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC system requirements for you to be able to explore the best of both games when it arrives on October 19, 2022.

