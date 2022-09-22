Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements for PC – Minimum & recommended specs

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s own set of adventures to PC on October 19, 2022, so here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements to help your rig get the best out of your upcoming adventure.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s release on Windows via Steam and Epic Games Store is just around the corner, adding an all-new way to experience the title, whether you’re revisiting it or playing for the first time.
The collection includes both the single-player stories from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. So, here are the full requirements of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that you need to know about on PC, with detailed breakdowns for minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra specs.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements on PC
Below, we’ll break down the minimum requirements that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection needs to run on PC. Following that, we will give an insight into the recommended specs needed to enjoy the game optimally.
We will also provide full details for Performance and Ultra specs as detailed by Naughty Dog via the title’s Steam page further down.
Minimum specs
Here are the minimum requirements to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 720p/30fps on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|Medium
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i5-4430 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|RAM
|8 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 960 4 GB / AMD R9 290X 4 GB
|Storage
|126 GB HDD
Recommended specs
Next, we have the recommended specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1080p/30fps.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|High
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
|RAM
|16 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD RX 570 4 GB
|Storage
|126 GB SSD
Performance specs
Here we have the specs needed to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 1440p/60fps.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|High
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i7-7700k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|RAM
|16 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 8 GB / AMD RX 5700 XT 8 GB
|Storage
|126 GB SSD
Ultra specs
Here are the specs to run Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at 4k/60fps or Ultra settings.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|Preset
|Ultra
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
|RAM
|16 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 3080 10 GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB
|Storage
|126 GB SSD
So, there you have it — that’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC system requirements for you to be able to explore the best of both games when it arrives on October 19, 2022.