How to watch EA Play July Livestream: Start date, FIFA 22, Battlefield 6 - Dexerto

EA has announced they will be holding their annual EA Play Live event in June. With an ample amount of excitement surrounding this event, we cannot see what they have in store for us!

EA Games is one of the most recognizable faces within the gaming community, and 2021 could be the companies biggest year in terms of releases. With Battlefield 6 being teased to finally be revealed in June, along with annual releases such as FIFA and Madden; a lot of faith is being bestowed onto EA in 2021.

Now, they have announced a new live stream event, where we will hopefully see the gameplay of these massive titles for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know regarding EA Play Live.

When is EA Play Live 2021

Announced through the official EA Games Twitter account, the new live-stream event is going to take place on July 22nd, 2021, but an official time is unknown as of now.

This is typically when EA holds their annual conference talking about the titles they are releasing later in the year.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

How to watch EA Play Live

Since the event is going to be held solely online due to the ongoing global health situation, we can expect EA Play Live to be broadcasted on their YouTube channel, which is how they streamed the event in 2021.

What to expect at EA Play Live

We can expect an ample amount of new titles to be announced once again this year. While 2020’s cast of titles was not overly exciting, this year is promising to be something special.

All eyes will be on the eventual reveal of Battlefield 6; as this title has been one of the biggest mysteries within the gaming community. However, with the recent cryptic tweets by the Battlefield account, it is a mystery whether or not it will have its own separate reveal during June.

Read More: Battlefield 6 reveal date hinted at by EA

Let’s take a look at some of the games we can expect this year:

Games

Of course, the annual sports titles of FIFA and Madden seem to be a perfect match for the next EA Play Live. As well, we could see another Star Wars game announced during this event. But gamers should expect these titles to be announced/showcased:

Battlefield 6

FIFA 22

Madden 22

EA Sports PGA Tour 22

Keep on the lookout for other titles such as The Sims 5 and a new Mass Effect, but the above games seem to be a lock for EA Play Live.