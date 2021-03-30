E3 2021 predictions: 5 games we're expecting to see this June - Dexerto

Although E3 2021 awaits its approval for June, people are still speculating on which games could potentially be revealed at the showcase. Here, we make five big predictions about what could feature in the event schedule.

When it comes to revealing upcoming titles, no event has garnered more attention than E3 over the years. However, after the cancellation of the 2020 showcase and multiple publishers hosting their own events, the future of E3 still has a cloud of uncertainty looming over it.

Despite this, the organizers of the event have released a projected date in June for the event, so it’s obvious they’re keen to make it happen. If E3 2021 gets the green light to take place in the summer, the most important question is, what games will be featured?

We’ve picked a few games that we’d like to see revealed or see gameplay from at E3 2021. Remember, take this information with a pinch of salt as details on the event are scarce, at the time of writing.

1. Starfield

Fans of Bethesda have been waiting for more information on their space-based RPG for a long time now and E3 2021 would be a perfect setting to provide some details on the title.

Although Starfield’s announcement trailer was shown back at E3 in 2018, Bethesda has remained tight-lipped on the title ever since. It’s likely they’ll want to show-off a cinematic trailer or gameplay in the near future and this summer seems like a perfect time to do so.

We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that the development of Starfield is progressing quickly and the title can be showcased at E3 2021. Check out our dedicated Starfield hub for all the details, leaks, and news on the game.

2. Battlefield 6

After a mixed reception towards Battlefield 5, EA will be looking to knock the next installment in their FPS franchise out of the park. With E3 2021 on the horizon, where better to reveal the title and generate a lot of excitement.

Despite rumors that Battlefield 6 will be returning to a modern setting, very little is known about the upcoming shooter. Fans of the franchise are keen to learn more and with reports that game development is progressing faster than expected, we’d hope more details will arrive soon.

A previous leak did suggest that Battlefield 6 will be revealed in May which would indicate it won’t be making an appearance at E3 2021. However, this information has not been confirmed by EA and unless they’re holding their own event, it would make sense to wait for the E3 showcase.

You can check out all the details, leaks, and news on Battlefield 6 in our dedicated hub.

3. Elden Ring

The news that George R.R Martin would be contributing to the narrative of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Elden Ring was certainly exciting for From Software fans everywhere.

Unlike a lot of the other titles on this list, a huge leak revealed an internal gameplay trailer that showed off a lot of the game’s assets. Despite this, the trailer appears to be from a relatively early version of the title, so it’s fair to say fans are desperate to see the final product.

Fingers crossed Elden Ring is ready for the E3 2021 showcase this summer and potentially makes an appearance. For more information on Elden Ring, check out our dedicated page.

4. Avowed

Unlike the rest of the games on this list, Avowed’s reveal trailer has already been released and it’s fair to say it looks amazing. Showcasing obvious similarities to Elder Scrolls, Avowed has got a lot of RPG fans extremely excited for its release.

Read More: Everything you need to know about Elder Scrolls 6

While the reveal trailer does show a snippet of what appears to be gameplay, E3 2021 would be a great chance to show off more of what the game has to offer. After the overwhelming popularity of Outer Worlds, Obsidian is looking to replicate its success with Avowed and create an incredible RPG experience.

5. Fable 4

Perhaps the most unlikely to occur out of all of the titles on this list, a Fable 4 appearance at E3 2021 would incredible. The amount of excitement for this title is unbelievable and with a dedicated fanbase, the next installment in the Fable franchise certainly has to deliver.

While it’s unlikely the game will be ready for a showcase this summer, it would definitely bring a lot of attention to the event. For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully it won’t be too long before more information surfaces about Fable 4.

That rounds off our list of some of the games you could expect to see at E3 2021. Although confirmation of the event is yet to be approved, it’s exciting to know that so many amazing games have the potential to make an appearance.

To keep up with the latest news on E3 2021, keep tabs on our page that’s regularly updated with the latest information.