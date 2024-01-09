QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards 2024: How to watch, vote, categories & more

QTCinderella’s Stream Awards are back for 2024, so here is everything you need to know about when the show kicks off, how to vote early, and more.

In 2022, influencer QTCinderella announced that she would be hosting her first-ever Streamer Awards. The show was built to recognize excellence in the streaming world across a variety of specific and niche categories.

After a successful first two outings, the show is back and set to return in 2024.

“The Streamer Awards is an annual awards show that celebrates achievements in the live-streaming industry over the past year,” the official site reads. “As the first-ever streamer-oriented awards show, we aim to recognize the best that live streaming platforms have to offer, as they continue to grow in popularity and change how people consume entertainment.”

With QT back to host the show alongside a mystery guest, the hype is well and truly up for the upcoming show. Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Streamer Awards for 2024 ahead of the event.

Contents:

When is the Streamer Awards 2024 event?

Streamer fans, you’re in luck. This year, QTCinderella’s streamer awards are set to run very early on in the year.

At the time of writing, the official broadcast date for the awards is penciled in for February 17, 2024.

How to watch the Streamer Awards 2024

Of course, now that you know when the awards will be on, the next point of business is finding out how you’re able to watch them.

As the name suggests, the Streamer Awards will be able to be viewed via, yep you guessed it, stream.

For those interested in tuning in to the event, hop onto QTCinderella’s official Twitch page on February 17, 2024, to get a live viewing of the show as it takes place.

Full list of categories for the Streamer Awards 2024

For the 2024 addition of the Streamer Awards, the show will include 28 categories. The full list of the categories can be seen below.

Best creative arts streamer

Best MMORPG streamer

Best strategy game streamer

Best chess streamer

Best software and game development streamer

best fighting games streamer

best speedrun streamer

Hidden gem

best battle royale streamer

Best FPS streamer

Rising star award

Best roleplay streamer

Best Minecraft streamer

Best IRL streamer

Stream game of the year

Best shared channel

Best content organization

Best streamed series

Best streamed event

Best international streamer

Best breakthrough streamer

Best VTuber

Best just chatting streamer

Best variety streamer

The Sapphire award

League of their own

Gamer of the year

Streamer of the year

How to vote in the Streamer Awards 2024

Want to have your say in who is nominated and wins the various prizes at the Streamer Awards 2024? For those interested, here is how you are able to cast your vote.

Simply head over to the Streamer Awards website and from there, click on the “nominations” header. The site will take you through the step-by-step process of how to vote and have your say in the 2024 awards.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards for 2024.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.