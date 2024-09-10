Halo World Championship 2024: Results, schedule, teams, stream

Halo World Championship 2024: Results, schedule, teams, streamHCS
The Halo World Championship 2024 will once again bring together the best Halo Infinite teams on the planet to battle it out in their quest to become this year’s champions.
Halo’s pinnacle esports event of the annual HCS season will return once again to Seattle, Washington, and the Seattle Convention Center. This marks the third champs event for Halo Infinite, where sixteen qualifying teams will compete for a $1,000,000 prize fund.
With Spacestation Gaming coming off of back-to-back Major tournament wins and three in total this season, they easily come in as favorites. However, OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are close behind.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo World Championship 2024: the stream, schedule and results, prize pool and standings, and all qualified teams.
Stream
The Halo World Championship broadcast will be streamed via the official Halo channel on Twitch and the HCS channel on YouTube. We’ve embedded the stream above for your convenience.
The list of co-streamers has yet to be announced by the HCS, and we will update you once these are revealed. Last year, the likes of Scump, Summit1G, Snip3down, Tarik, Shotzzy, and many more creators featured as part of the roster.
Schedule
The tournament will take place between October 4-6, 2024, at the Seattle Convention Center. Each day, the HCS broadcast will start at 12 PM PT | 3 PM EST | 8 PM ET.
Here is the full schedule of the Halo World Championships:
Pool Play (October 4)
- Four group pools will compete against each other in a round-robin format.
- 1st and 2nd placed teams in each pool will go to Winners Round 1
- 3rd place for each group will go to Lower Round 1
- 4th placed team in every pool will be eliminated.
Championship Bracket (October 5-6)
- 12 teams face off in a double elimination bracket.
- All matches are BO5, except for the Grand Final, which is a BO7.
Pool A
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Spacestation Gaming
|0-0
|2
|Into The Breach
|0-0
|3
|Pure
|0-0
|4
|Mindfreak
|0-0
Pool B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|OpTic Gaming
|0-0
|2
|Quadrant
|0-0
|3
|Sentinels
|0-0
|4
|Ascending Baseline
|0-0
Pool C
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-0
|2
|Native Gaming
|0-0
|3
|Cloud9
|0-0
|4
|Dark Inside
|0-0
Pool D
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|2
|Complexity Gaming
|0-0
|3
|Team Lethal Fox
|0-0
|4
|Alpha Esports
|0-0
All qualified teams
Here is every team who has qualified for this tournament based on their placement at the Salt Lake City Major, HCS points and Last Chance Qualifier results:
|Team
|Roster
|Spacestation Gaming
|StelluR, Lqgend, Bound, Eco, Elamite
|OpTic Gaming
|Formal, Lucid, Trippy, deadzone, Lunchbox
|FaZe Clan
|Snakebite, Renegade, Frosty, Royal2, Royal1
|Complexity Gaming
|Breakingshot, Huss, Rayne, RyaNoob, Ashes
|Shopify Rebellion
|SoulSnipe, Mental, CyKul, Suppressed, BesT MaN
|Native Gaming
|aPG, Tapping Buttons, Gilkey, Barcode, Hoaxer
|Into The Breach
|TchiK, Jimbo, zMightys, WuTum, Wonderboy
|Quadrant
|SLG, Sica, GloryGGz, Snipedrone, KronosZer
|Pure
|Taulek, Cherished, Druk, Last Shot
|Team Lethal Fox
|Rammyy, Haines, Thug Nasty, Common, Yakzn
|Cloud9
|Suspector, Sabinater, Sceptify, Manny, SenscR
|Sentinels
|Lethul, bubu dubu, Falcated, Precision, Chig
|Alpha Esports
|Acid, Noble, Drift, Leuor, Nugget
|Mindfreak
|Swayz, Plasma, Swayz, wryce, Pipz
|Ascending Baseline
|Mose, Millsy, Sunriz, aX BastosS, Phlux
|Dark Inside
|Descendant, Ezho, Envore, Piggy, Callous