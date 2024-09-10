Halo World Championship 2024: Results, schedule, teams, stream

The Halo World Championship 2024 will once again bring together the best Halo Infinite teams on the planet to battle it out in their quest to become this year’s champions.

Halo’s pinnacle esports event of the annual HCS season will return once again to Seattle, Washington, and the Seattle Convention Center. This marks the third champs event for Halo Infinite, where sixteen qualifying teams will compete for a $1,000,000 prize fund.

With Spacestation Gaming coming off of back-to-back Major tournament wins and three in total this season, they easily come in as favorites. However, OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are close behind.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo World Championship 2024: the stream, schedule and results, prize pool and standings, and all qualified teams.

Stream

The Halo World Championship broadcast will be streamed via the official Halo channel on Twitch and the HCS channel on YouTube. We’ve embedded the stream above for your convenience.

Article continues after ad

The list of co-streamers has yet to be announced by the HCS, and we will update you once these are revealed. Last year, the likes of Scump, Summit1G, Snip3down, Tarik, Shotzzy, and many more creators featured as part of the roster.

Article continues after ad

Schedule

The tournament will take place between October 4-6, 2024, at the Seattle Convention Center. Each day, the HCS broadcast will start at 12 PM PT | 3 PM EST | 8 PM ET.

Here is the full schedule of the Halo World Championships:

Pool Play (October 4)

Four group pools will compete against each other in a round-robin format.

1st and 2nd placed teams in each pool will go to Winners Round 1

3rd place for each group will go to Lower Round 1

4th placed team in every pool will be eliminated.

Championship Bracket (October 5-6)

12 teams face off in a double elimination bracket.

All matches are BO5, except for the Grand Final, which is a BO7.

Pool A

Placement Team Record 1 Spacestation Gaming 0-0 2 Into The Breach 0-0 3 Pure 0-0 4 Mindfreak 0-0

Pool B

Placement Team Record 1 OpTic Gaming 0-0 2 Quadrant 0-0 3 Sentinels 0-0 4 Ascending Baseline 0-0

Pool C

Placement Team Record 1 Shopify Rebellion 0-0 2 Native Gaming 0-0 3 Cloud9 0-0 4 Dark Inside 0-0

Pool D

Placement Team Record 1 FaZe Clan 0-0 2 Complexity Gaming 0-0 3 Team Lethal Fox 0-0 4 Alpha Esports 0-0

All qualified teams

Here is every team who has qualified for this tournament based on their placement at the Salt Lake City Major, HCS points and Last Chance Qualifier results: