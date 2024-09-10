GamingHalo

Halo World Championship 2024: Results, schedule, teams, stream

Josh Taylor
Halo World Championship 2024.HCS

The Halo World Championship 2024 will once again bring together the best Halo Infinite teams on the planet to battle it out in their quest to become this year’s champions.

Halo’s pinnacle esports event of the annual HCS season will return once again to Seattle, Washington, and the Seattle Convention Center. This marks the third champs event for Halo Infinite, where sixteen qualifying teams will compete for a $1,000,000 prize fund.

With Spacestation Gaming coming off of back-to-back Major tournament wins and three in total this season, they easily come in as favorites. However, OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are close behind.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo World Championship 2024: the stream, schedule and results, prize pool and standings, and all qualified teams.

Stream

The Halo World Championship broadcast will be streamed via the official Halo channel on Twitch and the HCS channel on YouTube. We’ve embedded the stream above for your convenience.

The list of co-streamers has yet to be announced by the HCS, and we will update you once these are revealed. Last year, the likes of Scump, Summit1G, Snip3down, Tarik, Shotzzy, and many more creators featured as part of the roster.

Schedule

The tournament will take place between October 4-6, 2024, at the Seattle Convention Center. Each day, the HCS broadcast will start at 12 PM PT | 3 PM EST | 8 PM ET.

Here is the full schedule of the Halo World Championships:

Pool Play (October 4)

  • Four group pools will compete against each other in a round-robin format.
  • 1st and 2nd placed teams in each pool will go to Winners Round 1
  • 3rd place for each group will go to Lower Round 1
  • 4th placed team in every pool will be eliminated.

Championship Bracket (October 5-6)

  • 12 teams face off in a double elimination bracket.
  • All matches are BO5, except for the Grand Final, which is a BO7.

Pool A

PlacementTeamRecord
1Spacestation Gaming0-0
2Into The Breach0-0
3Pure0-0
4Mindfreak0-0

Pool B

PlacementTeamRecord
1OpTic Gaming0-0
2Quadrant0-0
3Sentinels0-0
4Ascending Baseline0-0

Pool C

PlacementTeamRecord
1Shopify Rebellion0-0
2Native Gaming0-0
3Cloud90-0
4Dark Inside0-0

Pool D

PlacementTeamRecord
1FaZe Clan0-0
2Complexity Gaming0-0
3Team Lethal Fox0-0
4Alpha Esports0-0

All qualified teams

Here is every team who has qualified for this tournament based on their placement at the Salt Lake City Major, HCS points and Last Chance Qualifier results:

TeamRoster
Spacestation GamingStelluR, Lqgend, Bound, Eco, Elamite
OpTic GamingFormal, Lucid, Trippy, deadzone, Lunchbox
FaZe ClanSnakebite, Renegade, Frosty, Royal2, Royal1
Complexity GamingBreakingshot, Huss, Rayne, RyaNoob, Ashes
Shopify RebellionSoulSnipe, Mental, CyKul, Suppressed, BesT MaN
Native GamingaPG, Tapping Buttons, Gilkey, Barcode, Hoaxer
Into The BreachTchiK, Jimbo, zMightys, WuTum, Wonderboy
QuadrantSLG, Sica, GloryGGz, Snipedrone, KronosZer
PureTaulek, Cherished, Druk, Last Shot
Team Lethal FoxRammyy, Haines, Thug Nasty, Common, Yakzn
Cloud9Suspector, Sabinater, Sceptify, Manny, SenscR
SentinelsLethul, bubu dubu, Falcated, Precision, Chig
Alpha EsportsAcid, Noble, Drift, Leuor, Nugget
MindfreakSwayz, Plasma, Swayz, wryce, Pipz
Ascending BaselineMose, Millsy, Sunriz, aX BastosS, Phlux
Dark InsideDescendant, Ezho, Envore, Piggy, Callous
