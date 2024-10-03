LoL Worlds already 2024’s most viewed esports event & it’s on track to break more records

Despite the second leg of LoL Worlds 2024 having just started, the event has seen peak concurrent viewership near 3 million concurrent viewers. It’s already head and shoulders above every other esports event of the year.

What’s more, this is still the Swiss Stage. It’s only the second stage at the World Championship, and it typically has much less viewership than the big Finals matches that really matter. In 2024, that’s not the case.

Looking back to Worlds 2023, peak concurrent viewership didn’t start nearing 3 million until the Knockout Stage, all the way into Quarterfinals and Semifinals, according to Esports Charts.

Meanwhile, the peak for the first day of the Swiss Stage at Worlds 2024 was already at 2.8 million viewers. If viewership keeps trending up like this, this year’s international is on track to break some huge all-time records even if it’s already on top for 2024.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 won Worlds 2023

Notably, Worlds 2023’s Grand Final peaked at over 6.4 million peak concurrent viewers, an inconceivably large number in comparison to most other broadcasts and a clear winner for most-viewed esports event of all time. Other games don’t even come close.

For instance, the recent BLAST Premier that saw G2 finally taking a title in CS2 only peaked at 900k, and it’s one of the biggest Counter-Strike events of 2024.

LoL may be old, but it’s still the biggest esport in the world by a mile in terms of viewership, and that number will only grow with 2024’s grand finale to the competitive season… Although, this may be in large part due not to the event itself, but co-streamers.

Caedrel, Ibai, and Baiano were all pulling at least 100k viewers each during the event, with them completely eclipsing the main Riot broadcast at certain points. Co-streamers continue to take over esports as the new favorite way for people to experience events.