How to watch Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 livestream

Want to catch up on the latest Xbox has to offer at the Tokyo Game Show 2024? Here’s how you can watch the official live stream.

Xbox has had a fantastic year full of surprising reveals of upcoming games that showed future installments of iconic franchises like Doom, Gears of War, and Call of Duty. The games showcase hosted on June 9 during Summer Game Fest showed a stacked 2024 and 2025 calendar full of exclusive and third-party releases.

It thrilled fans so much so that many praised Microsoft’s exclusives over Sony’s PlayStation reveals. Now Xbox is back with a special broadcast on Tokyo Game Show 2024 where players can expect some exciting reveals, gameplay footage, and announcements.

If you’re an Xbox fan and anticipating its upcoming releases at the Tokyo Game Show, here’s how to watch the official broadcast.

The Xbox broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2024 will take place on Thursday, September 26. Xbox boss Phil Spencer posted an official announcement on the Xbox Japan X account inviting players across Japan, Asia, and Worldwide to tune in and enjoy the show.

Here are the region-wise timings when you can watch the official live stream:

Pacific Time (PT): 3 am

Central Time (CT): 5 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 6 am

British Standard Time (BST): 11 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 pm

Japan Standard Time (JST): 7 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 8 pm

How to watch

You can watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 live stream on any of Xbox’s official channels on social media platforms. Here’s a full list with links to each of those channels:

You can also tune in to the official Tokyo Game Show Twitch channel to watch the Xbox broadcast to catch all the info.

The live stream will begin at the scheduled time, however, it’s recommended you tune in 15 minutes before to adjust your stream settings and not miss any of the announcements that will be made during the show.