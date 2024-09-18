How to watch Kai Cenat’s Sekiro marathon: Date, stream & more

Kai Cenat is gearing up for his next big FromSoftware marathon, this time announcing a playthrough for Sekiro. Here’s how you can tune in.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s biggest streamers and he’s become increasingly famous over the last few years for his over-the-top reactions, celebrity guests, and impressive live events.

The influencer has grown quite the rapport with gamers thanks to his viral playthroughs of various video game titles — more specifically, FromSoftware games like Bloodborne and Elden Ring.

After taking over the internet with his viral Elden Ring streams, Kai Cenat is getting ready to do it all over again with Sekiro. Here’s what fans should know to be part of the action.

When is Kai Cenat’s Sekiro marathon?

Kai Cenat’s Sekiro marathon will start on September 20, 2024, at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST.

While the streamer mistakenly put a different date on his celebratory tweet announcing the news, he confirmed that the broadcast will take place in September.

Where to watch Kai Cenat’s Sekiro marathon

Fans can tune into Kai’s stream on his official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience:

While the broadcaster previously claimed that he hopes to stream the entire Dark Souls trilogy, the caption on his announcement post is throwing some viewers for a loop, as he called it the “last stop.”

It’s unclear if this means Kai is planning on taking a break from gaming marathons in the future, or if this will be his final FromSoftware gaming marathon. Either way, fans are pumped to watch Kai inevitably struggle with Sekiro’s rhythmic attacks and specific timing that set it apart from other titles in the Soulslike genre.

Given the massive success of Kai’s previous gaming marathons, it’s highly likely that we’ll see other viral moments spawn from this upcoming endeavor… but it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll get into another spat with Jynxzi over his gaming skills if he chooses to take on the challenge, as well.