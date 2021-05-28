How to watch Nintendo E3 2021 stream: Pokemon Legends Arceus, Diamond, Pearl & More - Dexerto

Nintendo’s E3 2021 press conference is expected to deliver some exciting news for Pokemon Legends Arceus, the Sinnoh Region remakes, and more. Here, we have the schedule, dates, times, and stream so you can watch along.

2021 seems to be the year that Nintendo fans all around the world have been waiting for. With huge announcements such as the release dates for Pokemon Legends Arceus and the series’ Diamond and Pearl remakes, Pokemon fans have a lot to look forward to.

It won’t be all about Pokemon, though. As the developer’s iconic Smash Ultimate title appears to be hurtling towards a conclusion, and Zelda fans cross their fingers and toes for a new Breath of The Wild, there’s a lot of things that could slip through the cracks.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know to tune into Nintendo’s E3 2021 stream.

When is the Nintendo E3 Stream

While Nintendo hasn’t set a date for the stream yet, it’s likely to drop during E3’s official weeklong extravaganza.

June 12 to June 15 are the official dates, so expect a Nintendo stream sometime around then.

Nintendo E3 start times: US, UK, AUS, EU

Fancy tuning in? We’ll release the exact times for the stream as soon as they become available, so make sure you watch this space.

How to watch Nintendo E3 2021 press conference

So now you know the when, you need to know the where. The press conference will air on E3 and Nintendo’s respective social channels, but specifically their YouTubes. Here’s the options we’re aware of so far:

When the stream goes live we’ll ensure it’s embedded here to make your lives a little bit easier.

Nintendo E3 press conference: What to expect

As we mentioned earlier, 2021 promises to be a big year for Nintendo in terms of Pokemon, but there’s a lot more than just that on the developer’s horizon.

With promises of a new console and more, Nintendo’s E3 stream promises to be a pretty spectacular event.

Pokemon Legends Arceus

First up on our watch list is anything related to Pokemon Legends Arceus. The open world style title has fans already on the edge of their seats, and dropping the official release date has only added fuel to the fire.

With January 28, 2022, being the date everyone is looking forward too, players will be hoping to catch a few more glimpses into this very different take on the Pokemon adventure. It’s basically as if you took Pokemon and Zelda: Breath of the Wild and blended them together. See why we’re excited yet?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Dropping just before Arceus on 19 November, 2021, is the remaster of Generation IV titles Diamond and Pearl. A trip down memory lane for trainers everywhere, both titles are highly sought after by trainers everywhere.

While we’re not expecting anything new gameplay-wise, it’ll be interesting to see if the devs give us any further insight into the title’s new features and graphical enhancements.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Save for this pretty ominous trailer, we know next to nothing about the new installment in the classic series, so we’ll just need to wait and see what E3 gifts us.

The new Nintendo Switch Pro

As we move into yet another generation of consoles, it’s likely that we’ll see some snippets of the newest console on the block: the Nintendo Switch Pro.

With the company’s newest hardware set to release in Autumn alongside the cheaper alternative, the Switch lite, fans will no doubt be looking forward to the possibility of upgraded graphics, software, and much, much more!

Metroid 4

Last on our list of “must-sees” is Metroid Prime 4. First showcased all the way back at E3 in 2017, fans have been waiting to sink their teeth into the highly anticipated title.

With only the above trailer to go on and no leaks so far, any sliver of information would reignite the hype around the classic title.

So that’s it for E3’s Nintendo press conference! If you’re interested in tuning into the XBOX and Sony E3 streams, be sure to check out our guides below.

