Worlds 2024 has beaten LoL’s own record for most viewed esports event ever

LoL Worlds 2023 handily broke records as the most-viewed esports event of all time, reaching over 6.4 million viewers and handily beating every event that came before it. However, Worlds 2024 has taken that record even further, somehow besting 2023’s incredible milestone.

After how Worlds 2022 went, with DRX just barely besting T1 and finishing their miracle run through the finals, fans of LoL’s most iconic org were hungry for a W. And, though the 2023 final was disappointing considering how one-sided T1’s win was, millions of people tuned in anyways to see Faker get that fourth title.

Article continues after ad

Things were very different in 2024. BLG proved to be a much more worthy contender, with the team really putting T1 on the ropes. If this set hadn’t gone to a game 5, there’s a good chance that the old viewership record wouldn’t have been broken. Fortunately, it did.

According to Esports Charts, the Worlds 2024 final peaked at just under 7 million viewers, beating last years record by over 500k viewers.

Article continues after ad

This, on top of an average viewership of almost 2 million viewers across the entire event, makes LoL Worlds 2024 the biggest esports event of all time. Despite its age, League of Legends is still a premiere esport people tune in for in droves every year.

Article continues after ad

It’s not like all of the viewership was weighted toward T1, either. For instance, Gen.G’s match against FlyQuest in the quarterfinals garnered over 3 million viewers at its peak.

Meanwhile, just the opening ceremony got 4.5 million peak viewers, making it the most viewed opening ceremony at any esports event as well.

It remains to be seen if League of Legends can maintain that momentum and continue to break viewership records year over year. With T1 setting every viewership record for LoL internationals, partially due to just how popular Faker is, it’s hard to imagine this record being broken unless this roster can do it all over again in 2025.

Article continues after ad