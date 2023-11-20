Duet Night Abyss: Everything we know so far

Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming anime-inspired title that looks to be extremely action-packed and will surely appeal to fans of HoYoverse titles like Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know about the game so far, including its trailer, platforms, and gameplay.

There’s no shortage of great anime games on the market nowadays, and Duet Night Abyss is the latest upcoming free-to-play title that’s bound to attract the attention of anime fans. This action-packed game lets players quickly switch between melee and ranged weapons as they take on a variety of demonic enemies.

It’s a fantasy RPG that fans of both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail fans may be interested in, and while information is still fairly scarce, the game’s official reveal did provide us with a handful of exciting details.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Duet Night Abyss.

Contents

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming anime game.

There is currently no official release date for Duet Night Abyss.

As soon as information regarding a release date for the game is revealed, however, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Duet Night Abyss trailer & platforms

Duet Night Abyss was officially revealed on October 20, 2023, with an official trailer that showcased gameplay footage as well as exciting cinematics and a first look at some characters.

You can check out the trailer below:

Alongside the official trailer, it was confirmed that Duet Night Abyss will be available on PC and mobile devices. Currently, there’s no indication that the game will be coming to any other platforms but if any news is revealed we’ll be sure to update this page.

Players can pre-register for the game now and will earn a handful of in-game rewards on their platform of choice by doing so.

Gameplay

Duet Night Abyss is an action-packed fantasy RPG where players will have to face off against a number of demonic enemies. There’s a big emphasis on combat where you’ll be able to freely switch between melee and ranged weapons. Throughout the game, you’ll be playing two protagonists who come from very different backgrounds.

Outside of battles, you’ll have to navigate and explore a handful of dangerous environments which you can do by utilizing various movement mechanics including double jumps, sliding, and helix leaps. Parkour techniques will help you easily traverse the world and avoid enemies in battle so you’ll want to take advantage of all the unique movements on offer.

The upcoming game is sure to be an exciting experience for players who enjoy fast-paced action combat and a compelling narrative.

That's everything we know about Duet Night Abyss so far!

