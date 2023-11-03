How to pre-register for Duet Night Abyss on PC, Android & iOS

Pre-registrations for Duet Night Abyss, a new anime gacha game have gone live. So, here’s how you can join the action early ahead of release.

Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming free-to-play anime RPG game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Punishing Gray Raven. The game features flashy combat and promises to offer players “multiple weapons loadouts” and a “high degree of freedom”.

Unlike, Gesnhin Impact, Duet Night Abyss puts a heavy emphasis on ranged combat, with players being able to utilize sniper rifles, crossbows, grenade launchers, and high-tech hover guns. Magic and machinery also dominate the game’s landscape, and you’ll need to master both if you wish to survive.

Whether you’re looking for another anime gacha game to play like Genshin Impact or simply wish to test out the gameplay, our Duet Night Abyss pre-registration guide has you covered.

How to pre-register for Duet Night Abyss

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss global pre-registrations are now live.

In order to pre-register for Duet Night Abyss and get a chance to play the game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Duet Night Abyss website. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button. Register for a Duet Night Abyss account if you haven’t done so already. Enter your email address and password.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll have successfully pre-registered for Duet Night Abyss. The developers will then send out emails to applicants, so make sure you keep an eye out for an email in the coming weeks and months ahead.

While you won’t be able to select what platform you wish to play Duet Night Abyss on, we do know that the game will be released on iOS, Android, and PC. We’ll likely hear more details on the pre-registration platforms once we get closer to the game’s release date.

It’s also important to note, that Duet Night Abyss pre-registration rewards have not been revealed, so we’ll update this article as and when these free goodies become available.