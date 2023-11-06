Is Duet Night Abyss free to play & is it gacha?

Wondering whether Duet Night Abyss is free to play or if it has gacha elements? Then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Duet Night Abyss is the latest anime game that aims to rival Genshin Impact and grab anime fans’ attention. Not only does it feature a roster of unique characters, but the game also features flashy combat, an expansive world, and a “high degree of freedom” when it comes to exploration.

While details on Duet Night Abyss have been rather scarce, we do know information about the upcoming preregistrations. However, players looking to delve into Duet Night Abyss when it launches will want to know whether it is free to play or if it has gacha mechanics. So, here’s everything you need to know ahead of time.

Is Duet Night Abyss free to play?

Yes, Duet Night Abyss will be free to play when it releases. The game is currently in development for iOS, Android, and PC devices. This means players will be able to download the game from the appropriate store page without spending any money.

However, just like other popular free-to-play mobile games, Duet Night Abyss will likely feature microtransactions that enable players to purchase premium currency. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the premium currency could help speed up the game’s stamina system and purchase paid versions of the battle pass if there is one.

Is Duet Night Abyss gacha?

While the developers have yet to reveal whether Duet Night Abyss will feature gacha elements, it’s extremely likely, especially given the current trend of anime gacha games locking characters behind banners.

As Duet Night Abyss features various characters, it’s likely players will need to roll on banners in order to have a chance to unlock them. We can expect to see the usual 5-star/S-star character ranking, which will have lower drop rates than regular characters.

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this piece if Duet Night Abyss doesn’t feature gacha systems, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Duet Night Abyss pre-registration guide to find out how you can play the game ahead of release.