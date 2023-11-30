Dragon’s Dogma 2 is releasing in March 2024, and there are a couple of editions of the game available for fans to pre-order. Here’s everything you need to know about the different versions of the game and the bonuses they provide.

The highly anticipated sequel to Capcom’s epic action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is finally arriving on March 22, 2024, and you can get ready for the release by pre-ordering a copy of the game for either PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC.

Like most releases these days, there are a couple of different editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to get your hands on, and each comes with unique bonuses you’ll receive by pre-ordering the game. If you’re wondering exactly what you can get by securing your copy of the RPG early then we’ve got you covered.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions and pre-order bonuses.

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Dragon’s Dogma.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions & pre-order bonuses

There are currently two editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 available to pre-order. You can find full details about each version of the game and the pre-order bonuses they come with below:

Standard edition – $69.99

The standard edition of the game includes the base game, as well as the Superior Weapon Quartet which contains bonus weapons for each of the 4 vocations that will be made available at the beginning of the game.

Base game

Superior Weapon Quartet

Deluxe edition – $79.99

The deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 features everything in the standard edition, as well as the Ring of Assurance accessory, and A Boon For Adventurers – New Journey Pack which comes with a handful of helpful items that you can use to prepare for your journey. You can find a list of all the additional items you get for pre-ordering the deluxe version of the game below:

Ring of Assurance

Explorer’s Camping Kit

1,500 Rift Crystals

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Wakestone

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Art of Metamorphosis

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

That’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions and pre-order bonuses. Make sure to check out our hub for the game for all the latest information.