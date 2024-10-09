Gaming

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion introduces its most versatile class yet – the Spiritborn. Hailing from Nahantu, this class can channel the power of four animals, but the real star is the Eagle, especially with the Quill Volley build.

With the new level cap and revamped Paragon board, it feels like you’re starting fresh. Plus, you’ve got Mercenaries, Runewords, and new Undercity uniques to consider.

In this guide, I’ll take you through the best Spiritborn Quill Volley Eagle build strategies for Diablo 4 Season 6, helping you master leveling, endgame content, and PvP like a pro.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Best setup for leveling

LevelSkill
1Thunderspike
2Enhanced Thunderspike
3Accelerated Thunderspike
4Quill Volley
5Quill Volley
6Quill Volley
7Quill Volley
8Quill Volley
9Enhanced Quill Volley
10Advantageous Quill Volley
11Soar
12Ravager
13Vigorous
14Velocity
15Velocity
16Velocity
17Enhanced Ravager
18Replenishing Ravager
19Rushing Claw
20Enhanced Rushing Claw
21Invasive Rushing Claw
22Vigorous
23Vigorous
24Focal Point
25Apex
26Apex
27Apex
28Enhanced Soar
29Replenishing Soar
30Endurance
31Fueled
32The Seeker
33Harmonious Seeker
34Exalted Seeker
35Vital Strikes
36Diminishment
37Diminishment
38Diminishment
39Brilliance
40Brilliance
41Brilliance
42Acceleration
43Acceleration
44Acceleration
45Potent
46Potent
47Potent
48Resolution
49Sustenance
Renown 1Intricacy
Renown 2Initiative
Renown 3Spiritual Attunement
Renown 4Supremacy
Renown 5Supremacy
Renown 6Supremacy
Renown 7The Seeker
Renown 8The Seeker
Renown 9The Seeker
Renown 10The Seeker
Renown 11Rock Splitter
Renown 12Enhanced Rock Splitter
Renown 13Ravager
Renown 14Ravager
Renown 15Ravager
Renown 16Ravager
Renown 17Patient Guard
Renown 18Auspicious
Renown 19Auspicious
Renown 20Auspicious
Renown 21Resilient
Renown 22Resilient
Renown 23Resolution
Renown 24Resolution
Renown 25Spiritual Attunement
Renown 26Spiritual Attunement

Best leveling rotation

  • Soar
  • Ravager
  • Rushing Claw
  • Quill Volley
  • The Seeker (Ultimate)
  • Thunderspike

Start your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn rotation by using Soar to make enemies Vulnerable and land a guaranteed crit. Then, pop Ravager to ramp up your damage for the next 6 seconds, with each kill extending its duration so you can keep the pressure on. After that, use Rushing Claw to dash through enemies and stack up more damage with each charge.

Once the enemies are softened up, hit them with Quill Volley. Save The Seeker, for tougher fights or bigger groups, as it deals huge damage and guarantees crits. Use Thunderspike between cooldowns to generate Vigor.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

Here are the best legendary aspects for your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn while you level up:

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
ReboundingQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of MaliceNahantu
HasteEvery second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2
seconds.		Seething UnderpassNahantu
DisobedienceYou gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage.Halls of the DamnedKehjistan
Fell SoothsayerWhen you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian SepulcherNahantu

Best leveling Merc

The top recommended mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Subo. He offers a handy “map hack” for smoother exploration, a 20% movement speed boost, and a 25% increased Critical Strike chance, all of which perfectly complement Spiritborn builds looking to clear the new content.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 6

The Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn build is an absolute ranged powerhouse. It fires a barrage of feathers that can shotgun enemies at close range, giving you fantastic AoE and single-target damage.

Even though the build centers on Eagle skills for damage, we dip into Gorilla and Jaguar for extra barriers, passives, and the awesome Unyielding Hits. With the Rod of Kepeleke, you’ll spam Quill Volley non-stop.

Active Skills

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Rock SplitterEnhanced5
Quill VolleyEnhanced, Advantageous5
RavagerEnhanced, Measured1
Armored HideEnhanced, Reinforced1
CounterattackEnhanced, Reinforced1
ScourgeEnhanced, Adaptable1
The HungerHarmonious, Exalted5

Passive Skills

Passive SkillPoints
Vigorous2
Balanced Exertion3
Mirage1
Unrestrained Power3
Focal Point1
Apex3
Endurance1
Perseverance3
Patient Guard1
Auspicious3
Resilent3
Brilliance3
Potent3
Furnace3
Resolution3
Spiritual Attunement3
Supremacy3
Prodigy’s Tempo1

Best endgame rotation

  • Scourge
  • Ravager
  • Quill Volley
  • Counterattack
  • The Hunter
  • Armored Hide

Kick things off with Scourge to apply Poison damage, Fear, and Slow on your enemies. Next, activate Ravager to amp up your overall damage output. Then, follow up with Quill Volley to pierce through foes; hitting at least 3 feathers makes them Vulnerable, setting you up for bigger hits.

When enemies close in, use Counterattack to dodge their attacks and retaliate. You’ll enjoy extra crit damage for each nearby enemy while dealing damage back. Then unleash The Hunter (Ultimate) on softened or elite targets for massive area damage.

Finally, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, pop Armored Hide to become Unstoppable, boost your Block Chance, and reduce damage taken.

Paragon board and best glyphs

Here are the Glyphs you should prioritize when you’re in the endgame:

  • Fulminate: For every 5 Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Lightning damage.
  • Spirit: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.6% increased Critical Strike Damage.
  • Talon: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with Eagle Skills.
  • Revenge: Grants +20.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range.
  • Colossal: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
ReboundingQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of MaliceNahantu
HasteEvery second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2
seconds.		Seething UnderpassNahantu
DisobedienceYou gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage.Halls of the DamnedKehjistan
Fell SoothsayerWhen you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian SepulcherNahantu

Best endgame items and equipment

ItemSocketItem typePower
Harmony of EbewakaPocQueHelmAccording to your secondary Spirit Hall choice, your Skills are all additionally Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede Skills.

Your Skills deal 30%
increased damage per Spirit type they have.
Tyrael’s MightTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityChest ArmorWhile at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing 84 damage.
Rebounding Runic GlovesGlovesQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing 45% of their normal damage.
Runic Leggins of ApprehensionTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityPantsOnce an enemy is Slowed by at least
80%, they also become Feared for 3 seconds. You deal 40% increased damage to Feared enemies.
Duelists Runic CleatsShoesMaximum Ferocity increased by 5.
Rod of KepelekeXolKryWeaponYour Core Skills are now additionally Basic Skills and free to cast, but deal up to 30% reduced damage based on their Vigor Cost.

When cast at Maximum Vigor, your Core Skills consume all Vigor to
return to full damage, cast at their largest Size, and become guaranteed Critical Strikes, with 3.00% increased Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor spent this way.
Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected ForceDiamond to get elemental resistanceAmuletGain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding HitsSkull to get extra armorRingCasting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.

Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage.
Ring of the Midnight SunsSkull to get extra armorRingWhen you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.

Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.

Best endgame Merc

If you’re looking for the best mercenary for endgame in Diablo 4, Varyana is the way to go. She excels in dense mob areas, making her a powerhouse against large groups of enemies. Varyana becomes stronger as you quickly rack up kills, perfect for fast-paced combat Quill Vollet Eagle Spiritborn brings to the table.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 6

If you’re interested in taking your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn into PvP challenges, you can easily keep the items and skills you’ve snagged for the endgame build. This Spiritborn build dominates in PvP thanks to its ability to regenerate resources.

Quill Volley‘s shotgun feathers hit hard, whether you’re facing groups or single opponents, while Rebounding lets you trigger up to 20 hits in one attack, making it tough for enemies to dodge.

That’s everything you need to know about the Spiritborn Quill Volley Eagle builds, but this doesn’t have to be the end for your Spiritborn. You can learn how this Spiritborn build measures up against others in the Diablo 4 Season 6 meta.

