Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion introduces its most versatile class yet – the Spiritborn. Hailing from Nahantu, this class can channel the power of four animals, but the real star is the Eagle, especially with the Quill Volley build.

With the new level cap and revamped Paragon board, it feels like you’re starting fresh. Plus, you’ve got Mercenaries, Runewords, and new Undercity uniques to consider.

In this guide, I’ll take you through the best Spiritborn Quill Volley Eagle build strategies for Diablo 4 Season 6, helping you master leveling, endgame content, and PvP like a pro.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Dexerto/Blizzard

Best setup for leveling

Level Skill 1 Thunderspike 2 Enhanced Thunderspike 3 Accelerated Thunderspike 4 Quill Volley 5 Quill Volley 6 Quill Volley 7 Quill Volley 8 Quill Volley 9 Enhanced Quill Volley 10 Advantageous Quill Volley 11 Soar 12 Ravager 13 Vigorous 14 Velocity 15 Velocity 16 Velocity 17 Enhanced Ravager 18 Replenishing Ravager 19 Rushing Claw 20 Enhanced Rushing Claw 21 Invasive Rushing Claw 22 Vigorous 23 Vigorous 24 Focal Point 25 Apex 26 Apex 27 Apex 28 Enhanced Soar 29 Replenishing Soar 30 Endurance 31 Fueled 32 The Seeker 33 Harmonious Seeker 34 Exalted Seeker 35 Vital Strikes 36 Diminishment 37 Diminishment 38 Diminishment 39 Brilliance 40 Brilliance 41 Brilliance 42 Acceleration 43 Acceleration 44 Acceleration 45 Potent 46 Potent 47 Potent 48 Resolution 49 Sustenance Renown 1 Intricacy Renown 2 Initiative Renown 3 Spiritual Attunement Renown 4 Supremacy Renown 5 Supremacy Renown 6 Supremacy Renown 7 The Seeker Renown 8 The Seeker Renown 9 The Seeker Renown 10 The Seeker Renown 11 Rock Splitter Renown 12 Enhanced Rock Splitter Renown 13 Ravager Renown 14 Ravager Renown 15 Ravager Renown 16 Ravager Renown 17 Patient Guard Renown 18 Auspicious Renown 19 Auspicious Renown 20 Auspicious Renown 21 Resilient Renown 22 Resilient Renown 23 Resolution Renown 24 Resolution Renown 25 Spiritual Attunement Renown 26 Spiritual Attunement

Best leveling rotation

Soar

Ravager

Rushing Claw

Quill Volley

The Seeker (Ultimate)

Thunderspike

Start your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn rotation by using Soar to make enemies Vulnerable and land a guaranteed crit. Then, pop Ravager to ramp up your damage for the next 6 seconds, with each kill extending its duration so you can keep the pressure on. After that, use Rushing Claw to dash through enemies and stack up more damage with each charge.

Once the enemies are softened up, hit them with Quill Volley. Save The Seeker, for tougher fights or bigger groups, as it deals huge damage and guarantees crits. Use Thunderspike between cooldowns to generate Vigor.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

Here are the best legendary aspects for your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn while you level up:

Aspect name Effect Where to get Area Rebounding Quill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of Malice Nahantu Haste Every second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2

seconds. Seething Underpass Nahantu Disobedience You gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage. Halls of the Damned Kehjistan Fell Soothsayer When you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian Sepulcher Nahantu

Best leveling Merc

The top recommended mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Subo. He offers a handy “map hack” for smoother exploration, a 20% movement speed boost, and a 25% increased Critical Strike chance, all of which perfectly complement Spiritborn builds looking to clear the new content.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Dexerto/Blizzard

The Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn build is an absolute ranged powerhouse. It fires a barrage of feathers that can shotgun enemies at close range, giving you fantastic AoE and single-target damage.

Even though the build centers on Eagle skills for damage, we dip into Gorilla and Jaguar for extra barriers, passives, and the awesome Unyielding Hits. With the Rod of Kepeleke, you’ll spam Quill Volley non-stop.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Rock Splitter Enhanced 5 Quill Volley Enhanced, Advantageous 5 Ravager Enhanced, Measured 1 Armored Hide Enhanced, Reinforced 1 Counterattack Enhanced, Reinforced 1 Scourge Enhanced, Adaptable 1 The Hunger Harmonious, Exalted 5

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Vigorous 2 Balanced Exertion 3 Mirage 1 Unrestrained Power 3 Focal Point 1 Apex 3 Endurance 1 Perseverance 3 Patient Guard 1 Auspicious 3 Resilent 3 Brilliance 3 Potent 3 Furnace 3 Resolution 3 Spiritual Attunement 3 Supremacy 3 Prodigy’s Tempo 1

Best endgame rotation

Scourge

Ravager

Quill Volley

Counterattack

The Hunter

Armored Hide

Kick things off with Scourge to apply Poison damage, Fear, and Slow on your enemies. Next, activate Ravager to amp up your overall damage output. Then, follow up with Quill Volley to pierce through foes; hitting at least 3 feathers makes them Vulnerable, setting you up for bigger hits.

When enemies close in, use Counterattack to dodge their attacks and retaliate. You’ll enjoy extra crit damage for each nearby enemy while dealing damage back. Then unleash The Hunter (Ultimate) on softened or elite targets for massive area damage.

Finally, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, pop Armored Hide to become Unstoppable, boost your Block Chance, and reduce damage taken.

Paragon board and best glyphs

Here are the Glyphs you should prioritize when you’re in the endgame:

Fulminate : For every 5 Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Lightning damage.

: For every 5 Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Lightning damage. Spirit : For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.6% increased Critical Strike Damage.

: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.6% increased Critical Strike Damage. Talon : For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with Eagle Skills.

: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with Eagle Skills. Revenge : Grants +20.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range.

: Grants +20.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Colossal: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect name Effect Where to get Area Rebounding Quill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of Malice Nahantu Haste Every second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2

seconds. Seething Underpass Nahantu Disobedience You gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage. Halls of the Damned Kehjistan Fell Soothsayer When you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian Sepulcher Nahantu

Best endgame items and equipment

Item Socket Item type Power Harmony of Ebewaka PocQue Helm According to your secondary Spirit Hall choice, your Skills are all additionally Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede Skills.



Your Skills deal 30%

increased damage per Spirit type they have. Tyrael’s Might Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Chest Armor While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing 84 damage. Rebounding Runic Gloves – Gloves Quill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing 45% of their normal damage. Runic Leggins of Apprehension Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Pants Once an enemy is Slowed by at least

80%, they also become Feared for 3 seconds. You deal 40% increased damage to Feared enemies. Duelists Runic Cleats – Shoes Maximum Ferocity increased by 5. Rod of Kepeleke XolKry Weapon Your Core Skills are now additionally Basic Skills and free to cast, but deal up to 30% reduced damage based on their Vigor Cost.



When cast at Maximum Vigor, your Core Skills consume all Vigor to

return to full damage, cast at their largest Size, and become guaranteed Critical Strikes, with 3.00% increased Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor spent this way. Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected Force Diamond to get elemental resistance Amulet Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds. Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding Hits Skull to get extra armor Ring Casting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.



Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage. Ring of the Midnight Suns Skull to get extra armor Ring When you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.



Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.

Best endgame Merc

If you’re looking for the best mercenary for endgame in Diablo 4, Varyana is the way to go. She excels in dense mob areas, making her a powerhouse against large groups of enemies. Varyana becomes stronger as you quickly rack up kills, perfect for fast-paced combat Quill Vollet Eagle Spiritborn brings to the table.

Best Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 6

If you’re interested in taking your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn into PvP challenges, you can easily keep the items and skills you’ve snagged for the endgame build. This Spiritborn build dominates in PvP thanks to its ability to regenerate resources.

Quill Volley‘s shotgun feathers hit hard, whether you’re facing groups or single opponents, while Rebounding lets you trigger up to 20 hits in one attack, making it tough for enemies to dodge.

That’s everything you need to know about the Spiritborn Quill Volley Eagle builds, but this doesn’t have to be the end for your Spiritborn. You can learn how this Spiritborn build measures up against others in the Diablo 4 Season 6 meta.