Insane Diablo 4 Spiritborn build hits for over 100 trillion damage

If it wasn’t already clear that Diablo 4’s new Spiritborn class was busted, a new build variant has it hitting for hundreds of trillions of damage.

Remember when Diablo 4 players were getting excited about builds hitting for damage in the billion range? Those simple days are behind us now thanks to the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

The new Spiritborn class introduced in the DLC has some incredible builds for melting through the hordes of demons flooding Sanctuary. While the Evade Eagle build did fall victim to nerfs in patch 2.0.3, one build got through unscathed.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber NickTew broke down his version of the Quill Volley Spiritborn build and the term ‘broken’ might be underselling it. Thanks to some painstaking synergy management and a teensy little bug, this thing is hitting for over 100 trillion damage.

NickTew calls this variant of the Quill Volley build for Spiritborn “the best build that has ever existed in Diablo 4”, and it’s not hard to see why. “The highest I’ve hit for is 149 trillion,” he revealed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The bones of the build are similar to our own Quill Volley Spiritborn and it relies primarily on using a combination of the Rod of Kepeleke and Banished Lord’s Talisman to Crit and Overpower on every attack. Because Overpower damage scales off your base health, maxing out your Barrier generation through Aspects, Tempering, and Gems will kick it into overdrive.

The real driver behind this build is that the Viscous Shield Paragon Node is currently bugged and scales infinitely. This gives you a damage increase for every 3% of your maximum life you have as a Barrier but it doesn’t stop at 100% and with high enough Maximum life, this offers an incredible, albeit unintended, damage boost.

Article continues after ad

NickTew’s Spiritborn currently has 32,000 health and the damage output this equates to is off the charts. The best part is, it hasn’t even reached its peak. “There’s still some optimization I could make so 200 trillion (damage) is definitely on the table,” the YouTuber qualified.

Article continues after ad

Of course, given that this Spiritborn build relies on a bug that makes it 100,000 times more effective than S-tier builds for other classes in Diablo 4, it’s safe to say it won’t be sticking around.