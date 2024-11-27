Diablo 4 Season 7: PTR details, theme & everything we know

Diablo 4 Season 7 will be coming early in 2025 and information is starting to trickle out. Here’s everything we know so far.

Following the Vessel of Hatred expansion and Season 6, Diablo 4 Season 7 will be the first season to be released post-DLC, meaning it will be different from what’s come before. Season 7 likely won’t be quite so tied to Vessel of Hatred as Season 6 was, but expect it to connect to both the expansion and the base game.

Article continues after ad

We also expect Season 7 to be more substantial in terms of content. While Season 6 introduced Diablo players to the rather cool Realmwalkers mechanic, it mostly relied on Vessel of Hatred and the new Nahantu region for the bulk of its content. This time, we suspect the hunt for Mephisto will truly begin in Season 7.

Blizzard Entertainment Expect the ending of Vessel of Hatred to factor into Season 7.

No not yet. However, the Season 6 Battle Pass states that Season 6 “Ends January 21, 2025”.

This implies that Season 7 will start in late January 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR details

The PTR for Season 7 will begin on December 3, 2024, and run until December 10, 2024.

This will be players’ first opportunity to try out the new Powers of Witchcraft that are likely to be important to Season 7

Do we know the theme of Season 7?

Not yet. However, we strongly suspect the Powers of Witchcraft will play a role in Season 7 after being introduced in the PTR. This means that Season 7 could be called the Season of Witchcraft and lean heavily into that theme.

As Infernal Hordes stuck around in Season 6 after being the theme of Season 5, we expect this will continue into Season 7. However, we don’t yet know if Season 6’s gimmick, the Realmwalker events will continue into the new season.

Article continues after ad

When seasonal mechanics prove to be popular, Blizzard has a habit of keeping them around. Sometimes they repackage them in later seasons or on the Eternal Realm like they did with Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts. Therefore, if you’re a fan of Realmwalkers, you may not have seen the last of them.

Article continues after ad

As they were an important part of Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, we expect the Dark Citadel and Kurast Undercity modes to stick around in Season 7.

Article continues after ad

While we anticipate that Season 7 will focus on Witchcraft and the new Powers from the PTR, don’t be surprised if the new season sees the characters begin their hunt for Mephisto. So, if Season 7 has a new storyline, we expect it will pick up after the ending of Vessel of Hatred.

Looking forward to Season 7 and want to brush up on your character builds? Then check out our best build guides for Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, Necromancer, and Spirtiborn.