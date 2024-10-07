Classic Disney characters are coming to Fortnite but with a big catch

Classic Disney characters are soon coming to Fortnite, but not exactly in the way you’d expect. Don’t hold your breath for Disney princesses running around with a sniper rifle.

In February 2024, Disney grabbed attention by investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games to create a “persistent universe” that combines its franchises with Fortnite’s expanding metaverse.

We’ve already seen the likes of Darth Vader, The Incredibles, and even a full-blown Marvel-themed season hit the Fortnite island. But up until now, it seemed like some of Disney’s classic characters – the likes of Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, or even Snow White – were staying out of Fortnite’s wild, gun-slinging mayhem.

However, that could change soon. In an interview with The Verge, Epic Games’ EVP Saxs Persson dropped some tantalizing hints about the future of this collaboration.

According to Persson, more Disney characters will be making their way into the Fortnite universe, but not all will be picking up a gun and joining the battle royale chaos.

Persson explained that Disney and Epic want to preserve the integrity of each brand. “Not every outfit will be able to do everything,” he said. “A LEGO minifig doesn’t hold a gun. Brands should be able to enforce the brand guidelines to the degree that they’re comfortable with that brand being associated with particular ratings.”

So, while you might see Star Wars and Marvel heroes wielding lightsabers or assault rifles, don’t expect Mickey to be joining the fray anytime soon. Still, the possibility of Mickey, Goofy, Donald, and even princesses like Rapunzel or Snow White making an appearance in Fortnite is huge.

Persson emphasized that players will be able to explore Disney’s universe through multiple doors – whether they enter through a “Disney front door” or a “Fortnite front door,” the experience will be seamless.

This kind of integration signals Fortnite’s ongoing transformation from a pure battle royale into something far more expansive – a full-fledged metaverse.

In the last two years, Fortnite has launched LEGO-themed survival modes, music festivals, and even high-octane racing tracks. The challenge now will be balancing the interests of its veteran players, who come for the gunfights, with the new crowd, who might just want to chill with Klombo or participate in a music festival with Karol G.