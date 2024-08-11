Every Marvel skin releasing in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Absolute Doom will be released soon with a whole roster of brand-new Marvel skins for players to get. This includes War Machine, Shuri, Mister Fantastic, and much more.

Epic Games has been building up to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 on August 16. The devs finally announced that the next season’s theme was Absolute Doom via an official trailer. This has confirmed Doctor Doom is set to take center stage, bringing new POIs, weapons, and of course skins.

All Marvel skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Epic Games Epic has assembled a brand-new roster of Marvel skins for players to get in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Thanks to the official Fortnite trailer for Chapter 5 Season 4, Absolute Doom, the end-of-season live event, and various leakers in the Fortnite community, tons of Marvel skins have been disclosed.

Here are all the Marvel skins coming to Chapter 5 Season 4:

Gwenpool

Fishpool

Peelverine

War Machine

Captain Jonesy

Sabertooth Meowscles

Emma Frost

Mysterio

Shuri

Doctor Doom

Sue Storm

Human Torch

Mister Fantastic

The Thing

The majority of these are actual characters within the MCU, however, Fishpool, Peelverine, Captain Jonesy, and Sabertooth Meowscles, are Marvel variants of classic Fortnite original characters.

Epic Games Peelverine skin is finally here this season after his plush back bling was released.

More Marvel skins for different characters are expected to be announced. We will therefore keep you updated on any new additions coming to Chapter 5 Season 4.

We have you covered if you want to know which Fortnite Outfits will be available in the Absolute Doom Battle Pass. As for the others, Epic has not yet revealed how players can get their hands on these, but it is expected that they will be available either in the Battle Pass, Item Shop or via quests during the season.

You can also check out a full recap of the Doctor Doom live event, everything announced for Fortnite at the Disney D23 event and when the Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime begins.