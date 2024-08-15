Five-time Latin GRAMMY award winner Karol G headlines Season 5 of Fortnite Festival. Not only will her music be featured in this game mode, but she’ll also get two skins.

If you’re a die-hard fan of La Bichota or just dig the design of Karol G’s skin in Fortnite, you’re probably itching to know how to snag it. Much like past headliners such as Billie Eilish and Metallica, she’ll be available throughout Season 5.

Here’s when and how you can get each Karol G skin in Fortnite, and whether these skins will be available for purchase in the Item Shop.

How to get the Karol G skin in Fortnite

To get the Karol G skin in Fortnite, you can either purchase the Fortnite Festival Premium Reward Track from the battle pass starting August 16, or you’ll have to buy the Karol G Bundle in the Item Shop on August 22.

Keep in mind, however, that the skin available in the Item Shop isn’t the same skin from the Fortnite Festival battle pass. If you wanted to, you could get both. Here’s how:

Fans interested in the Fortnite Festival experience can grab the Premium Reward Track for 1800 V-Bucks during Fortnite Festival Season 5. With this purchase, you instantly get the “Bichota Season Karol G Outfit” in Fortnite.

Those who prefer to skip the whole grind can buy the Karol G Bundle from the Fortnite Item Shop. It’s available from August 22, 2024 at 8 PM ET until the end of Season 5. The bundle gives you the “Carolina Outfit,” which is another Karol G skin, along with other themed items.

If you want the rest of the Karol G-themed cosmetics and emotes, complete Festival Quests and earn Festival Points to get through the entire Premium Track. You’ll unlock items like the Bichota Mic, the Bichota 6-String Guitar, and the “Qlona” Jam Track.

There will also be a “Karol G MSB” concert experience starting August 23, 2024. Attend the concert and complete the related Karol G Quests to unlock additional rewards such as the “Love, Karol G Loading Screen” and a Karol G-based Banner Icon.

