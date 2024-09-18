How to find and tame Klombo in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite has added Klombo to LEGO Fortnite, so here’s how you can find, tame, and ride the creature.

LEGO Fortnite features two types of Klombos in the game – LEGO Klombos and the original Fortnite Klombo. These were both introduced as part of the game’s Lost Isles 31.20 update, which has implemented the Lost Isles as a brand-new location and is the creature’s home.

There are multiple LEGO Klombos you can get in your own LEGO worlds that can be tamed, but there is only one Klombo in his Battle Royale form, who is larger, can’t be tamed, and can only be found at a specific location on the map.

Where to find the original Klombo

Epic Games / Dexerto The enormous Klombo will emerge from the water when approaching his statues.

Klombo can be found in the lagoon area of the Jungle Biome within the new Lost Isles location.

Use your Bus Station to Fast Travel to the Lost Isles, which will now appear as a location to select. You will then need to jump out of the Battle Bus and head straight to the water-filled lagoon area of the Jungle Biome.

Once you’ve arrived, it shouldn’t take you long to find the original Klombo. A tell-tale sign that you are near them is that there will be small statues nearby. Just step onto the center platform and shortly after, Klombo will jump out of the water and make his entrance.

Unlike LEGO Klombos, there is only one main Klombo and he can’t be tamed or ridden. Instead, he will always stay inside the lagoon and appear when you are nearby.

However, you can still feed the creature food and non-food items from your inventory by placing them next to him to eat in exchange for different resources. These include Mahogany Rods and Brightcore.

Where to find rideable LEGO Klombos

Epic Games / Dexerto LEGO Klombos harmlessly wanders around the Lost Isles location.

You will find LEGO Klombos wandering around the Jungle Biome at the Lost Isles location.

Once you are there, locate where the Jungle biome is with its colorful blue and purple large trees, and then land straight there. In particular, they can often be found near the lagoons.

You may even be able to spot a LEGO Klombo while landing, but if not it shouldn’t take you too long to find one. We also recommend enabling visualized sound effects to make finding Klombo easier, as it will notify you on your screen when they are near.

LEGO Klombos can also be found in the Plains and Desert biomes of the Lost Isles. But, they have proved more likely to be encountered in the Jungles.

How to tame and ride a LEGO Klombo

Epic Games / Dexerto Klomberries are needed to tame and ride Klombos in LEGO Fortnite.

You can tame and ride a LEGO Klombo by feeding them a Klomberry. These berries can only be found in bushes located inside the Jungle Biome around the lagoon area.

Collect a Klomberry from the surrounding blue bushes, and then just throw or drop it in front of the Klombo, who will then eat the berry and be instantly tamed. This will then allow you to walk up to the LEGO creature and have the option to ride it.

While riding a Klombo, you can use the abilities: Dash, Vacuum, and Launch. Klombo’s Launch ability is a lot better than using the standard Launch Pads as it makes you go much higher.

Eventually, you will be kicked off the Klombo if you don’t keep feeding it Klomberries. However, it won’t become aggressive unless you attack it.

As part of the Best Friend Klombo quests, you are tasked with taming a Klombo. If you are successful in completing the challenge, you will receive 400 Studs for the Tropical Treasures pass as a reward.

You can earn various LEGO Fortnite build sets and the Klombos Jungle Loading Screen for free by progressing through each tier of the pass.

Check out our guides on how to get the Island Adventure Peely skin in Fortnite, the Air Ship that was added as part of the Lost Isles update, and the teaser for the Halloween event coming to LEGO Fortnite.