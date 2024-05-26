Ninja says Fortnite is now for “losers” after new vehicle meta

Ninja had some strong words for the new Fortnite season after the vehicle meta surfaced and caused all-out chaos on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, released on May 24, 2024, and titled “Wrecked,” ushered in a new way to play the game that primarily involved using a vehicle to mow down the competition.

The new season has already started to stir the community, with each side having opinions on what Season 3 has to offer. Fans begging for vehicle nerfs and a three-million drop in player count should be a good example of how things are going.

Now, Twitch streamer Ninja has added his own thoughts on the season to the mix, harshly criticizing those who have been enjoying the chaos.

“This season is absolutely dog f* water. If I was a 5 year old that still loved cool cars, I would be having the time of my life. I’m a 32-year-old, grown man who likes to shoot things in video games. Now I have to drive a vehicle around and pray that I run into people that have a worse vehicle than me,” complained Ninja.

Interestingly, X users quickly dismissed Ninja’s grievances, with even the official Dignitas Fortnite account throwing subtle jabs at his mini-rant. Some astutely observed that Ninja’s gameplay has evolved since Chapter 1, leading to a divergence in his perspective.

Similar sentiments echoed through the comments, with many feeling that Ninja’s critique was more than just a complaint but a reflection of his reluctance to adapt and learn the new dynamics of the game.

“All that complaining when he could just be adapting,” said one X user underneath the post.

Despite the complaints from fans and even streamers like Ninja, Epic Games has not made any tweaks or changes to the current state of Chapter 5 Season 3 at the time of writing. That being said, the season is still in its i,nfancy and could see some sort of update in the future.