Can you play Apex Legends on Steam Deck?

The Steam deck is set to launch on February 25, 2022, but will you be able to play Apex Legends on the handheld console?

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games in the genre and is available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Although this means it’s possible to play the title on nearly every platform available, it did take the devs a long time to release the game on Switch.

As a result, with Valve launching the Steam Deck on February 25, a lot of Apex fans are wondering whether they’ll be able to battle in the Outlands on the new device.

Luckily, a recent update from Valve on the device’s anti-cheat software may have given the community the answer they’re looking for.

Is Apex Legends playable on the Steam Deck?

While Valve hasn’t directly named Apex Legends as one of the games available on the Steam Deck, they have revealed that the console will support the “entire Steam catalog”.

Of course, Apex falls under this bracket so we can safely assume you’ll be able to play Respawn’s battle royale on Valve’s new handheld console.

The main concern for a lot of players was over the Easy Anti-Cheat software that Apex operates with and whether the Steam Deck would be compatible with EAC.

Well, an update from Valve on January 21 confirmed that the Steam Deck will support titles that use EAC and reinforces the idea that Apex will be available at the console’s launch.

According to Valve, Apex Legends will run on Steam Deck. “The entire Steam catalog is available to people who have this device. We haven't really found something we could throw at this device that it couldn't handle." pic.twitter.com/DHSbB04j73 — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) July 24, 2021

While there’s a lot of evidence that Apex will be available to play on the Steam Deck as soon as it releases, we’ll have to wait until February 25 to find out for sure.

As Apex is one of the most popular FPS titles on Steam, it would certainly be a missed opportunity for Valve to not have the game on the handheld console.

However, with the devs revealing that they haven’t found a game that the Steam Deck “couldn’t handle”, it’s looking likely at the moment.