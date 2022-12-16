Wild Hearts PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Wild Hearts PC system requirements have been revealed, so here is both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the upcoming monster hunting game smoothly.

Wild Hearts aims to bring Monster Hunter-inspired fights to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC upon release. However, those looking to slay the game’s monolithic beasts and team up with fellow hunters online will need to know what hardware is required to run it smoothly.

After all, dying due to low FPS and stutters will prove incredibly frustrating, especially when it could have been avoided. Fortunately, our Wild Hearts PC requirements guide has all the minimum and recommended hardware you need to play without any performance issues.

So, before you go placing that Wild Hearts pre-order, we recommend looking at all the PC system requirements below.

Wild Hearts PC system requirements

Koei Tecmo Wild Hearts doesn’t require the latest hardware to run.

Minimum system requirements

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 12GB

12GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)

Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB)

GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 80GB

Recommended system requirements

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700K

Intel Core i7-8700K Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB)

Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB)

GeForce GTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 80GB

So, there you have it, that’s all the Wild Hearts system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC. Make sure you check out our Wild Hearts page for all the latest news and guides.