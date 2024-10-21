Is Monster Hunter Wilds DLC or a new game?

Monster Hunter Wilds is firmly on the horizon as we edge closer to its 2025 release, but some series fans are confused about whether it’s a brand-new, full game or just DLC for World. Thankfully, the answer is simple, and we’re here to help.

It’s been over six years since we got our hands on the universally acclaimed Monster Hunter: World, so it should come as no surprise that gamers are counting down the days until the launch of World. Rumors and misinformation about it being a DLC have tempered hopes for some though, which is why we’re here to set the record straight.

Capcom There are plenty of new monsters coming in Wilds.

Is MH Wilds a full game or DLC?

Monster Hunter Wilds is a full game that releases on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 28, 2025, and is not a DLC for MH: World. Of course, as with any launch in the modern gaming landscape, Wilds will feature its own DLC, with the Deluxe edition coming with a special downloadable armor set and stickers to help you customize your game.

Don’t fret though, because MH Wilds is its own game, complete with its own open world, new creatures, and story for you to enjoy.

MH Wilds plot

Monster Hunter Wilds sees you controlling a Hunter who travels to the Forbidden Lands in search of an expedition party that has gone missing. Unsurprisingly, the Forbidden Lands are full of monsters, which you can capture or kill, gaining resources and parts that you can use to craft weapons and armor.

MH Wilds, just like World, is an open-world RPG, so you’ll be able to explore the biomes as you wish, encountering creatures and getting into scrapes at your own pace, with plenty of Quests to keep you occupied too.

