As the gaming community buzzes with excitement for the upcoming release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a pressing question looms in the air: Will this highly anticipated game be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is poised to offer a stunning open-world experience, inviting players to step into the shoes of a Na’vi warrior and explore never-before-seen regions of this alien world.

But as with any major release, its availability on various platforms and services is a crucial piece of information for eager gamers. Let’s dive into what we know about the game’s distribution, particularly regarding its presence on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to Xbox Game Pass?

To cut straight to the chase, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Despite the growing library of titles on Microsoft’s popular gaming subscription service, this particular title from Ubisoft will not be joining the Game Pass lineup for now. This might come as a bit of a disappointment to those who rely on the service for their gaming needs.

However, all is not lost for fans looking forward to this game. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, there’s good news for gamers subscribed to Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s own subscription service. The game will be available on Ubisoft+, offering another avenue for players to dive into this captivating world.

That's all we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's potential release on Microsoft's subscription service.