Blue Protocol: Release window, platforms, gameplay features & more

If you’re wondering when Blue Protocol, an upcoming MMORPG, is scheduled for release and what its gameplay is going to look like, here’s everything you need to know.

Developed by Bandai Namco, Blue Protocol is an upcoming multiplayer online action role-playing game that brings anime to life with an immersive and compelling story. You get to choose and customize your character to the fullest and make it the hero of your own fantasy adventure.

If you’re someone who’s familiar with games like Genshin Impact, you’ll notice how similar the graphics and the general gameplay are. The game features both campaign and multiplayer modes and will be completely free to play.

So, if Blue Protocol sounds like your kind of game, keep reading as our handy hub has everything you need to know about its release window, Closed Beta test, and gameplay features.

Blue Protocol will release worldwide in the second half of 2023. Unfortunately, the exact date of its release is yet to be revealed by Bandai Namco and Amazon Games. At present, the game is in its early stages and is only available in Japan.

We will make sure to update this section once we have a concrete date, so make sure you check back regularly. A detailed trailer featuring its gameplay will also be aired at The Game Awards show on their official YouTube channel.

Bandai Namco The main campaign of the game is pretty immersive.

Will Blue Protocol have a Closed Beta test?

Yes, Blue Protocol will have a Closed Beta test for PC in early 2023.

Make sure to bookmark their official website to get the link once it’s made available for all.

All Blue Protocol platforms

The upcoming MMORPG will release for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear whether it will support cross-progression and cross-platform play like Genshin Impact at launch or not.

What are the highlighted features of Blue Protocol?

Some of the featured highlights of the game include a cinematic campaign (with tons of side missions), five classes at launch, usage of spells, character customization, multiplayer mode, and a lot more.

Here’s a rundown of all the featured highlights of the game:

Cinematic Main Campaign and Ample Side Content : Blue Protocol takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. As players journey, they encounter characters who illuminate the history of Regnas and guide them as they face down powerful foes and unlock their memories. During this epic adventure, players can also explore the beautiful world and get to know the inhabitants as they complete side quests, hone their skills in different challenges, enjoy fishing, and more.

: Blue Protocol takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. As players journey, they encounter characters who illuminate the history of Regnas and guide them as they face down powerful foes and unlock their memories. During this epic adventure, players can also explore the beautiful world and get to know the inhabitants as they complete side quests, hone their skills in different challenges, enjoy fishing, and more. 5 Classes at launch : Each class has a unique set of skills that can be strengthened and modified with Skill Points, which players earn by raising their class level. As players increase a skill to its maximum level, they’ll unlock a new class ability. Players can also switch classes at any time. Blade Warden : A master of both sword and shield; making it a balanced class for front-line attacks. Twin Striker : Excels at short-range damage dealing, wielding two devastating axes. Keen Strider : Agile, with a bow for long-range attacks and area effects; excels at weakening enemies so front-line fighters can finish them off. Spell Weaver : Manipulates the elements for powerful fire, ice, and lightning attacks. Foe Breaker : Wielder of a massive hammer that deals powerful blows up close and can fire a cannonball for short-range attacks.

: Each class has a unique set of skills that can be strengthened and modified with Skill Points, which players earn by raising their class level. As players increase a skill to its maximum level, they’ll unlock a new class ability. Players can also switch classes at any time. Using Echoes : During combat players can summon the power of Echoes, the spiritual remnants of mystical creatures with powerful attacks, to aid them in battle.

: During combat players can summon the power of Echoes, the spiritual remnants of mystical creatures with powerful attacks, to aid them in battle. Character Customization : Players create and play as their own avatar, with fully customizable features including mix-and-match outfits and accessories, hairstyles, and mounts.

: Players create and play as their own avatar, with fully customizable features including mix-and-match outfits and accessories, hairstyles, and mounts. Dynamic Multiplayer: Players can enjoy all of Blue Protocol’s story alone or with others, with group content including Fields and Dungeons for up to six players, and epic Raids for up to 30. Gameplay can also trigger rare open-world bosses that bring together players from across the map to take down for rare loot.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Blue Protocol. For more anime games and their guides, be sure to check out the links below:

