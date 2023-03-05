Counter-Strike 2: Everything we know about ‘CSGO 2’, rumored sequel, Source 2 engine, more

Following a new NVIDIA driver update, the floodgates have opened on speculation about a sequel to 2012’s Counter-Strike. But is CSGO 2 real? And if there is a Counter-Strike 2, what would change? Here’s what we know so far.

CS:GO has had a handful of major updates over its decade-long history, but nothing akin to a true sequel. Over that time, the player count has grown year after year, thanks to the strong core mechanics, popular esports scene, and a thriving digital economy of in-game items.

For all of these reasons, a ‘sequel’ never seemed likely – why would Valve release a new version of such a successful and still-growing game? But, nonetheless, when ‘CS:GO 2’ executable files were found in an NVIDIA driver update, the rumors reached fever-pitch.

Now, a report from Richard Lewis has all but confirmed the releae of a Counter-Strike 2 beta.

But what exactly will CS:GO 2 look like? Valve would be stupid to kill off the existing CS:GO, due to the millions if not billions of value held in the skin economy. The engine may be outdated, but players have practiced for thousands of hours to get good at it. There is a lot for Valve to consider.

CS:GO 2: Source 2 engine?

The most obvious change for any new version of Counter-Strike would be an upgrade to the Source 2 engine. CS:GO currently runs on the original Source engine, which, although updated over time, dates back as far as 2004.

Source 2 is Valve’s newest iteration of the engine, released in 2014, and is already in use for Dota2, Artifact, Dota Underlords, and Half-Life: Alyx.

Valve CS:GO is updated very rarely, with new maps and minor weapon tuning, but the player count continues to rise.

CS:GO is yet to be upgraded to the Source 2 engine, and Valve has avoided any official confirmation that it will, so far.

But, On March 5, veteran esports journalist Richard Lewis reported that the Source 2 version of CS:GO will release the same month, and feature 128 tick servers and an improved matchmaking system.

The new engine will also reportedly improve graphical fidelity and optimization.

In regards to maps, countless leaks and data mining has shown that Valve is working on a Source 2 version of maps, being tested as far back as 2020.

In July 2022, leakers confirmed the list of maps that had Source 2 versions so far: Shoots, Inferno, Lake, Overpass, Shortdust, Italy.

What Source 2 in a potential ‘CS:GO 2’ would do exactly isn’t clear. Valve couldn’t risk changing the core gameplay of Counter-Strike too much, but visual and technical improvements are on the cards.

On March 7, 2023, references to CS:GO in Source 2 were found in a recent Dota 2 update. It was found in the game’s code, showing maps, player models, cases, and sprays being added to Source 2.

Although not concrete proof, it shows the existence of a CS:GO port into Source 2 made by Valve. And until official confirmation, it is the best proof we have yet.

Will skins be deleted with CS:GO 2?

No, CS:GO skins, knives, stickers, and other in-game items would not be deleted. The CS:GO economy is an incredibly important aspect of Valve’s business model, and removing these items, or not porting them over to a new version of the game, would destroy millions of dollars of value, as well as the trust of players.

Valve / Lukusbums CS:GO skins have continued to increase in price – this AK-47 is on sale for $400,000.

It is estimated that around 30 million CS:GO cases were opened in February 2023, representing incredible revenue every month for Valve. Players are inclined to open cases due to the potential value of the items inside.

However, while Valve would certainly work to keep the skins economy intact, it is possible that Source 2 would allow skins creators greater creative freedom, to create more intricate designs, textures, and pattern templates than currently possible.

When will CS:GO 2 release?

Counter-Strike 2 is set to release in March 2023 with a beta, according the Lewis’ report. At the latest, the beta will release on April 1 (not an April fools).

In the past, games found through these NVIDIA files have been released in the following year or two. Examples include God of War, Returnal, Crysis 4, Sniper Elite 5, and PayDay 3.

Trademarks registered for just “Counter-Strike” have also indicated that “Global Offensive” could be dropped from the name. This has also sparked some rumors that faction names ‘Terrorist’ and ‘Counter-Terrorist’ could be changed, to soften the language.

For now, the always popular CS:GO continues to hit new player count records in 2023, more than ten years on from release, and that’s without any major updates. Valve need not be in any rush to release a CS:GO 2.

