Fortnite leak reveals Goku Black Zamasu skin coming in Chapter 4 Season 2

Reliable rumors suggest that the relationship between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will shortly receive a significant boost with the addition of a long-awaited character. The characters from the famous franchise already are popular amongst fans, and soon the character Zamasu (also known as Goku Black) will join them.

The popularity of Fortnite’s anime crossovers has only increased as gamers shell out their hard-earned V-Bucks to don the skin of their favorite characters in pursuit of the coveted Victory Royale.

Popular anime titles have been making their way into Fortnite’s enormous metaverse for quite some time, from Naruto Shippuden and Dragon Ball Super to My Hero Academia and now Attack on Titan.

Still, the collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, one of the most successful anime series worldwide, was popular amongst the fan base. Players saw the addition of the now-famous Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythic items appear on the island.

Moreover, the cosmetics’ likeness to their anime counterparts resulted in a meteoric rise in sales. Timed appropriately with the annual Goku Day celebration, however, the arrival of a new character who has been anticipated by leakers for some time may be imminent.

Toei Animation Goku Black will join a wide roster of Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite Chapter 4

Goku Black Zamasu soon to be a Fortnite skin, confirms leakers

Goku Black, the primary adversary of Dragon Ball Super’s “Future” Trunks Saga, will soon be available as a Fortnite skin. This will be the seventh character skin in the game to be inspired by the popular anime series.

The Goku Black skin (codenamed DualParadox) is expected to release on May 9th, commonly known as Goku Day among Dragon Ball fans in the game, according to leaks from reliable sources. There will also be a “Pink” selectable style of the skin available to choose from, representing an energized version of Goku Black.

The leak also shows that a staff pickaxe will be included in the cosmetic set, complete with an extra “Gold” style. The bundle will also include an emote and a weapon wrap in addition to these cosmetics.

The additional information suggests that this outfit, similar to other Dragon Ball themed skins, will utilize a Cel-Shaded texture to make the character appear more like a 2D-anime inspired figure than a 3D reproduction of the same. While these are only rumors and leaks from the community, the skin is expected to be a hit with Fortnite’s anime fanbase.