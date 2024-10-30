Bandai Namco announce Among Us style Death Note game coming soon

Bandai Namco has announced a new Death Note social deduction game for PlayStation and PC and it’s coming soon.

Confirmed via a trailer on X/Twitter, Death Note: Killer Within launches November 5 for PS4, PS5, and PC, and looks to capitalize on the popularity of other similar social-focused titles such as Among Us and Goose Goose Duck.

Players will be split into two teams in each game, “trying to figure out each other’s identities to either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power, or seize the Death Note,” per the official website‘s description.

With the titular Death Note “hidden among the players”, teams will need to deduce who the magical pad of paper lies with using Killer Within’s various roles. In a cute nod to the source material, the Death Note holder will be able to utilize its power, writing down the names of any fellow player deemed a threat to eliminate them from the match.

While the names and functions of these aren’t specified, the publisher promises a “wide range of strategies” will be possible to tip the scales in favor of L or Kira, with scenarios being randomized.

In a big win for single platform owners, cross-play support – including voice chat – will be available for up to 10 players across PlayStation consoles and PC.

Finally, in-game avatars will be customizable with up to “seven types of unlockable items”, including nameplates and unique, context-specific animations.