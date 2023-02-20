Best skills to upgrade in Atomic Heart

Managing your skills in Atomic Heart shouldn’t be taken lightly as they can make the game a lot easier and more fun, so let us help you pick the right skills as you progress through Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart’s protagonist goes on an epic journey in Atomic Heart and along with a variety of devastating weapons, P-3 can also acquire and upgrade a large selection of skills.

Skills are an integral part of how you grow and evolve your playstyle in Atomic Heart and picking the wrong ones can make your life harder and the game tougher.

To try and prevent this from happening, let’s go through the game’s skills and select the main areas to focus on.

Best Atomic Heart skills to upgrade

There are several main abilities that can be funneled through your Polymer Glove and we find that some are better than others in Atomic Heart.

There are also solid ways to make the game easier for yourself in terms of your character skills, and this is what worked for us, and some of the skills you should prioritize ahead of everything else.

SHOK

Electrization: SHOK electrified enemies.

SHOK electrified enemies. Power Amplifier: SHOK deals more damage and pushes back enemies.

SHOK deals more damage and pushes back enemies. Resistor Malfunction: Electrified targets receive increased damage.

Electrified targets receive increased damage. Neuro-Polymer Accelerator: Reduces SHOK cooldown.

Reduces SHOK cooldown. Amplified Modulator: An upgrade to the electromagnetic unit that increases its effective range.

An upgrade to the electromagnetic unit that increases its effective range. Chain Lighting: Part of the discharge bounces and deals damage to an additional target.

Part of the discharge bounces and deals damage to an additional target. Extended Topology: Chain Lightning can hit one additional target.

Chain Lightning can hit one additional target. Full Contact: Secondary targets hit by Chain Lightning receive full damage.

Character

Wild Boar: Increases your maximum health.

Increases your maximum health. Musclehead: Increases your maximum health.

Increases your maximum health. Athlete: Increases your maximum health.

Increases your maximum health. Neuro-Compression Tactical Backpack: Increases your backpack’s capacity through compression rates.

Increases your backpack’s capacity through compression rates. Juggler: You can use a Neuromed capsule with one hand.

You can use a Neuromed capsule with one hand. Full House: Allows you to swap weapons 100% more quickly.

Allows you to swap weapons 100% more quickly. Parkour: You are trained to tuck and roll when falling to avoid damage.

You are trained to tuck and roll when falling to avoid damage. Second Wind: Your excellent physical ability grants you an additional dodge charge.

Frostbite

High Pressure: Upgrade the Cryo Jet’s pressure chamber, increasing its maximum range.

Upgrade the Cryo Jet’s pressure chamber, increasing its maximum range. Forced Defrost: Frozen targets receive additional damage when the freeze effect ends.

Frozen targets receive additional damage when the freeze effect ends. Careful Disassembly: Receive increased loot when you defeat a frozen enemy.

Receive increased loot when you defeat a frozen enemy. Neuro-Polymer Accelerator: Reduces the cooldown of the polymer jet.

Reduces the cooldown of the polymer jet. Fire Extinguisher: The Cryo Jet’s spray neutralizes incoming fire damage.

The Cryo Jet’s spray neutralizes incoming fire damage. Intensive Spraying: Speeds up the cryopolymer discharge to freeze enemies more quickly.

Speeds up the cryopolymer discharge to freeze enemies more quickly. Diffuse Spray Head: Allows you to spray cryopolymer in a cone-shaped area.

Mass Telekinesis

Forced Acceleration Fall: The neurokinetic unit can now accelerate dropped enemies, causing them to take damage when they fall.

Polymeric Jet

High Pressure: Upgrades the Polymeric Jet’s pressure chamber, increasing its maximum range.

Energy Management

Energy Density: Adds another Power Cell to the recirculation chamber.

Adds another Power Cell to the recirculation chamber. ATP Recycling: Lost health is turned into energy.

