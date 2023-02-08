Atomic Heart PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Atomic Heart looks to have a dizzying array of effects and action on-screen, so our PC requirements and guide will tell you what the minimum and recommended specs are required to run Atomic Heart.

As with many modern-day games now, Atomic Heart’s gameplay looks to be over-the-top and even fantastical in parts and will likely look to push the gaming hardware that it’s on.

PC players are always battling with the newest releases to see if they can maximize the game’s capabilities, or just simply run the game at all.

To help you out, we’ve put together a quick and easy guide outlining the minimum and recommended specs for Atomic Heart players on PC.

Article continues after ad

Mundfish

Atomic Heart minimum specs

To ensure that you can just simply run the game on your PC, here is the complete list of Atomic Heart’s minimum PC specs required:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-446 (3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.8 GHz)

Intel Core i5-446 (3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.8 GHz) Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 380 (4 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 380 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

Atomic Heart recommended specs

If you’re looking to enjoy a truly enhanced and eye-watering version of Atomic Heart so that you can enjoy the game the way it was intended, here are the recommended PC specs for Mundfish’s FPS title:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.8 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.8 GHz) Memory: 16 GM RAM

16 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) or AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) or AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

That covers everything you need to know about Atomic Heart’s PC requirements from its basic minimum spec to the more advanced recommended specs.

If you want more guides on Atomic Heart though, check out some more we have for you below:

Article continues after ad

Does Atomic Heart have microtransactions? | How long is Atomic Heart? Main story length & completionist run | Is Atomic Heart open-world? | Is Atomic Heart on Xbox Game Pass? | Does Atomic Heart have multiplayer or co-op?