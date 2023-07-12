8 best games like Hogwarts Legacy to play in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is one of 2023’s best games and has captivated millions of players. If you’re hungry for more experiences akin to the magical wizarding world, then we’ve got a whole bunch of similar ideas here for you to consider and enjoy.

Making a fully immersive Harry Potter RPG is a tough task, which is why no one has attempted to make one – until now. Avalanche Studios accomplished this superbly with Hogwarts Legacy. Packed full of gameplay, players have toiled away at the game’s countless activities from solving puzzles to observing and studying beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy delivered an authentic Harry Potter experience. With the game in the rearview mirror for many though, it’s left people with a desire to enjoy familiar-feeling titles. With that being said, we’ve whipped up a big list of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy that players will be able to feel right at home with practically from the get-go!

Best Games like Hogwarts Legacy

Our selections will be playable on most major formats, so there should be few restrictions you’ll come across. They will share a lot of Hogwarts Legacy’s RPG elements, feature side quests, deep combat, and traits that’s made Avalanche’s title so endearing and popular.

Forspoken

Square Enix

While it’s not been everyone’s cup of tea, Forspoken certainly embraces some of the more fantastical and magical elements that comprise the Harry Potter universe. You’ll have a great time with the combat and the game’s graphics flicker with mesmerizing flashes and eye-catching twinkles that will make you feel right at home.

Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix

While its serious story has more in common with the likes of Game of Thrones than the often fuzzy nature of Harry Potter, Final Fantasy 16 is rife with mystery and wonder. Clive Rosfield can use magic and transform into spectacular Eikons capable of engaging in truly cinematic battles. Throw in a gripping story and lots of side quests, and Hogwarts Legacy players looking for the best games of this nature should be satisfied.

World of Warcraft

Blizzard Entertainment

We’re rolling back the years here, but World of Warcraft is still ever-present in gaming even in 2023! Blizzard’s epic MMO allows you to create a character, sink your teeth into hundreds of hours of gameplay, kill monsters, complete quests, and use a plethora of magic if you so chose.

The Elder Scrolls: Online / Skyrim

Bethesda

It doesn’t matter which option you decide upon here, Bethesda has built up a sterling reputation over a couple of decades for creating utterly compelling RPGs. The Elder Scrolls Online is essentially a paid monthly version of the series with new content being added, whereas Skyrim is the fifth entry in the franchise. Either game will feed your need for magic, and quests, and you’ll no doubt hunt for loot with a top story to boot.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

EA

Curiously, it’s been quite some tie since the last Dragon Age game – Inquisition – but it still holds up in 2023. Harry Potter fans will recognize the dialogue options for conversation as BioWare are one of the leading forces in the industry for this mechanic. It’s further served by a whole host of customization options and liberating combat choices.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware

Now, we fully appreciate that while Hogwarts Legacy has some challenging enemies and encounters, it’s not the hardest title in the world, whereas Elden Ring absolutely is. If you can overlook and overcome the difficulty grind, then there’s a truly exceptional RPG game here. It ticks off all the boxes like any other game on this list and its sturdy foundation is built on a deeply freeing, textbook, multi-faceted combat system.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

Hogwarts Legacy fans looking for the best games should look no further. TOTK is one of the few games that can genuinely stake the claim of not only being better than Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s probably worthy of the 2023 GOTY crown. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a more than worthwhile sequel to BOTW and excels in every department. The land of Hyrule is littered with secrets, missions, subquests, bosses, and fun activities to complete.

The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 is a few years old now, but in fairness, CD Projekt Red’s RPG will still be relevant in 10 years’ time. Geralt of Rivia’s trek across the monster-filled world of The Witcher 3 is iconic as every aspect of the game is perfect. Gameplay, story, graphics, combat, and anything else you can think of. If you’ve still not played The Witcher 3 and have played Hogwarts Legacy, then this is worth your consideration.

