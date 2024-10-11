Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition rumored to be “in development”

Just shy of two years since its release, rumors have surfaced that Hogwarts Legacy will finally receive new content in the form of a possible definitive edition.

Despite its controversial release, Hogwarts Legacy amassed a large and dedicated playerbase after its release in February of 2023. However, there has been little news on what may come next for the game and if it would receive any post-launch content.

However, rumors of a definitive edition have started up following a report shared on Insider Gaming by Tom Henderson.

Insider Gaming claimed that “a Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition is in development”. Allegedly, the new edition will contain DLC of 10+ hours, featuring additional story content for players to explore. The expansion will “be sold as a separate DLC for those with the existing game.”

At this time Henderson’s claims have not been confirmed by Warner Brothers, though he did explain that the possible Hogwarts Legacy expansion could be in response to poor sales of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. He also speculated that the Definitive Edition content will be between $20 and $30 dollars.

Though it isn’t known what DLC content might add to Hogwarts Legacy’s story, or how it might tie together with existing Harry Potter lore, fans have responded to the exclusive with excitement at the opportunity to dive back into the game.

In a social media post on X shared by Tom Henderson, fans have had the opportunity to respond to the rumors.

One fan in the comments stated, “They could make a DLC of just walking up some stairs and I’d buy it. One of the best games I’ve ever played tbh”, while another added, “Excellent news. Hopefully we get more side missions on the quality level of that PS exclusive shop quest.”

Others aren’t convinced the speculation has weight and have stated that a lack of DLC up until this point wouldn’t make a definitive edition worth the cost.

If the definitive edition is announced, Henderson has indicated that it may see a release date in 2025. However, at this time, none of the rumors can be confirmed or verified in any existing news from Warner Brothers or Avalanche Software.