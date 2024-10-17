This game is literally PS1 Harry Potter and it looks incredible

A new Harry Potter-inspired game shown off at Steam Next Fest should be on every fan’s wishlist, and there’s a playable demo you can check out right now.

Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate is a game that wears its PS1 Harry Potter inspirations proudly upon its wizard robe sleeves. Unlike Hogwarts Legacy, this unofficial parody game aims to capitalize on the sillier side of the wizarding world.

Players are tasked with exploring Grumblemort’s wizarding school (yes, that is his real name), and uncover the evil vault deep within the castle’s dungeon. Sounds pretty familiar, right?

Well, unlike the PS1 classics, Harry Potter fans don’t have to go on their magical adventure alone. Instead, you can team up with other wizards in both online PvP and cooperative play, adding an extra layer of madness to your playthrough. There’s also a “multitude of spells to learn” and what’s more exciting is they can be used on other players.

David Szymanski Secret Agent Wizard Boy should be on every Harry Potter fan’s wishlist.

The full roster of spells has yet to be announced, but the demo did show how one spell turns players’ bodies to jelly – perhaps inspired by the infamous Jelly-Legs Curse from the Wizarding world – making them flail around, while another allows you to lift objects and other players. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Secret Agent Wizard Boy also features potion classes, well, kind of.

If you manage to locate a cauldron, you’ll be able to chuck in ingredients that reward you with unique concoctions. For example, putting the game’s deadly landmines into the cauldron will reward you with a devastating Explosive Potion, which can be thrown at other players or used to blow open hidden paths.

Another potion increases your spell power, giving your magical abilities a little extra oomph. While Secret Agent Wizard Boy’s release date has yet to be announced, more spells and potion combinations will likely be added upon the game’s launch.

Either way, if you’re a fan of Harry Potter and loved the PS1 games, then you’ll want to add Secret Agent Wizard Boy to your Steam wishlist and download the demo.