Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 5 (Builder’s Workshop)

Are you stuck in Clash Royale’s Arena 5, also known as the Builder’s Workshop? Don’t worry, as we have you covered with everything you need to know about the best character cards and decks that will help you climb through Arena 5 on your way to Arena 6.

Clash Royale features some extremely powerful character cards that can be used to build intricate strategies to outplay your opponents. However, to unlock these cards, you need to achieve trophies by winning multiplayer matches and climbing through the Arena levels.

Given that Arena 5, or Builder’s Workshop, is an earlier level in Clash Royale, you will only have a specific pool of character cards to choose from. However, our recommendations and tips will help you make the most of the cards available at your disposal to build the best decks for Builder’s Workshop.

Contents

Supercell Climb through the Clash Royale leaderboards with the best decks for Arena 5, the Builder’s Workshop.

All Clash Royale characters in Arena 5

While Clash Royale has over 100 characters to unlock, in Arena 5 of Clash Royale, there is a total of 32 different characters available for you to choose to take into battle.

Here’s the full list of all the character cards that can be used, their rarity, and the respective Arena in which they are unlocked:

Character Rarity Arena unlocked in Arrows Common Training Camp Minions Common Training Camp Archers Common Training Camp Knight Common Training Camp Fireball Rare Training Camp Mini P.E.K.K.A. Rare Training Camp Musketeer Rare Training Camp Giant Rare Training Camp Spear Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblin Cage Rare Goblin Stadium Goblin Hut Rare Goblin Stadium Bomber Common Bone Pit Skeletons Common Bone Pit Tombstone Rare Bone Pit Valkyrie Rare Bone Pit Canon Common Barbarian Bowl Barbarians Common Barbarian Bowl Mega Minion Rare Barbarian Bowl Battle Ram Rare Barbarian Bowl Electro Spirit Common Spell Valley Skeleton Dragons Common Spell Valley Fire Spirit Common Spell Valley Bomb Tower Rare Spell Valley Inferno Tower Rare Spell Valley Wizard Rare Spell Valley Zap Common Builder’s Workshop Mortar Common Builder’s Workshop Bats Common Builder’s Workshop Rocket Rare Builder’s Workshop Flying Machine Rare Builder’s Workshop Hog Rider Rare Builder’s Workshop

Supercell Unlocking new Arenas is the only way to unlock new troops in Clash Royale.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 5

Creating a deck from the limited number of 32 character cards can be quite a challenge. Below, you’ll find three deck builds, each of which has its own strengths to suit slightly different playstyles.

Giant-Wiz-Zap deck

Deck composition

Fire Spirit

Zap

Archers

Knight

Minions

Giant

Wizard

Rocket

This deck features an average elixir cost of 3.5, which some might argue is fairly high. However, the defensive capabilities of this deck are quite unparalleled in Arena 5. On top of featuring defensive characters like Giant and Knight, this deck provides you with both burst and area damage. While the Wizard can take out hordes of enemies, the Minions and Archers can easily chip down even the tankiest of foes.

Additionally, this deck features three spell cards that can be highly effective in turning the tide of the game by directly attacking the enemy’s towers. Owing to the high average elixir cost of the deck, you should be looking to make the most of your characters during the elixir boost period.

Gob-Hog Cycle deck

Deck composition

Fire Spirit

Goblins

Zap

Archers

Knight

Canon

Wizard

Hog Rider

Featuring a low average elixir cost of 2.9, this deck allows you to cycle through your cards rapidly and overwhelm the opponent. With a constant threat on the enemy’s towers with the Hog Rider, this deck provides you quite a few low-elixir defensive options with the Knight, Goblins, Archers, Zap, and Fire Spirit.

On top of this, you can also counter enemy building-target cards such as Giant, Hog Rider, and Battle Ram with the Canon. Additionally, the Wizard provides quite a bit of damage and a sure counter against low-hp hordes of enemies. Owing to these factors, this deck provides you with quite a bit of flexibility at a very low average elixir cost. We recommend that you make the most of the elixir boost period to cycle through your deck and launch as many Hog Riders against the enemy’s towers as you can.

Supercell Use your decks to their full potential during the Elixir Boost period in Clash Royale.

What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 5?

Deck composition

Spear Goblins

Zap

Knight

Mega Minion

Fireball

Musketeer

Battle Ram

Hog Rider

With an average elixir cost of 3.3, this deck is arguably the best and most versatile one available in Arena 5. Featuring incredible offensive options with the Hog Rider and the Battle Ram, this deck doesn’t lack in any way when it comes to defense either. With strong options like the Knight, Musketeer, Mega Minion, and Spear Goblins, the enemy will have a very tough time breaking through your towers.

On top of that, the deck also features two tower-damage spells: the Fireball and the Zap, allowing you to chip away at the enemy tower’s health without giving your opponent any chance to block it. While this deck does lack a building card to distract aggressive enemy troops, the amount of damage available at your disposal should be more than enough to kill those characters before they reach your towers.

All Arena levels in Clash Royale

Clash Royale features a total of 20 different Arena levels, making it fairly tricky for you to climb through them all. The only way to unlock Arena levels in Clash Royale is by accumulating the respective amount of trophies from multiplayer matches.

Additionally, keeping a track of each Arena as well as the number of trophies required to unlock it can be quite confusing. Below, you’ll find a list of all the Arenas in-game, as well as the number of trophies you need to unlock them.

Arena Number Arena Name Trophies Required 1 Goblin Stadium 0 2 Bone Pit 300 3 Barbarian Bowl 600 4 Spell Valley 1,000 5 Builder’s Workshop 1,300 6 P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse 1,600 7 Royal Arena 2,000 8 Frozen Peak 2,300 9 Jungle Arena 2,600 10 Hog Mountain 3,000 11 Electro Valley 3,400 12 Spooky Town 3,800 13 Rascal’s Hideout 4,200 14 Serenity Peak 4,600 15 Miner’s Mine 5,000 16 Executioner’s Kitchen 5,500 17 Royal Crypt 6,000 18 Silent Sanctuary 6,500 19 Dragon Spa 7,000 20 Legendary Arena 7,500

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best decks in Clash Royale for Arena 5, the Builder’s Workshop.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

