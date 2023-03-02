Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 5 (Builder’s Workshop)

Are you stuck in Clash Royale’s Arena 5, also known as the Builder’s Workshop? Don’t worry, as we have you covered with everything you need to know about the best character cards and decks that will help you climb through Arena 5 on your way to Arena 6.
Clash Royale features some extremely powerful character cards that can be used to build intricate strategies to outplay your opponents. However, to unlock these cards, you need to achieve trophies by winning multiplayer matches and climbing through the Arena levels.
Given that Arena 5, or Builder’s Workshop, is an earlier level in Clash Royale, you will only have a specific pool of character cards to choose from. However, our recommendations and tips will help you make the most of the cards available at your disposal to build the best decks for Builder’s Workshop.
All Clash Royale characters in Arena 5
While Clash Royale has over 100 characters to unlock, in Arena 5 of Clash Royale, there is a total of 32 different characters available for you to choose to take into battle.
Here’s the full list of all the character cards that can be used, their rarity, and the respective Arena in which they are unlocked:
|Character
|Rarity
|Arena unlocked in
|Arrows
|Common
|Training Camp
|Minions
|Common
|Training Camp
|Archers
|Common
|Training Camp
|Knight
|Common
|Training Camp
|Fireball
|Rare
|Training Camp
|Mini P.E.K.K.A.
|Rare
|Training Camp
|Musketeer
|Rare
|Training Camp
|Giant
|Rare
|Training Camp
|Spear Goblins
|Common
|Goblin Stadium
|Goblins
|Common
|Goblin Stadium
|Goblin Cage
|Rare
|Goblin Stadium
|Goblin Hut
|Rare
|Goblin Stadium
|Bomber
|Common
|Bone Pit
|Skeletons
|Common
|Bone Pit
|Tombstone
|Rare
|Bone Pit
|Valkyrie
|Rare
|Bone Pit
|Canon
|Common
|Barbarian Bowl
|Barbarians
|Common
|Barbarian Bowl
|Mega Minion
|Rare
|Barbarian Bowl
|Battle Ram
|Rare
|Barbarian Bowl
|Electro Spirit
|Common
|Spell Valley
|Skeleton Dragons
|Common
|Spell Valley
|Fire Spirit
|Common
|Spell Valley
|Bomb Tower
|Rare
|Spell Valley
|Inferno Tower
|Rare
|Spell Valley
|Wizard
|Rare
|Spell Valley
|Zap
|Common
|Builder’s Workshop
|Mortar
|Common
|Builder’s Workshop
|Bats
|Common
|Builder’s Workshop
|Rocket
|Rare
|Builder’s Workshop
|Flying Machine
|Rare
|Builder’s Workshop
|Hog Rider
|Rare
|Builder’s Workshop
Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 5
Creating a deck from the limited number of 32 character cards can be quite a challenge. Below, you’ll find three deck builds, each of which has its own strengths to suit slightly different playstyles.
Giant-Wiz-Zap deck
Deck composition
- Fire Spirit
- Zap
- Archers
- Knight
- Minions
- Giant
- Wizard
- Rocket
This deck features an average elixir cost of 3.5, which some might argue is fairly high. However, the defensive capabilities of this deck are quite unparalleled in Arena 5. On top of featuring defensive characters like Giant and Knight, this deck provides you with both burst and area damage. While the Wizard can take out hordes of enemies, the Minions and Archers can easily chip down even the tankiest of foes.
Additionally, this deck features three spell cards that can be highly effective in turning the tide of the game by directly attacking the enemy’s towers. Owing to the high average elixir cost of the deck, you should be looking to make the most of your characters during the elixir boost period.
Gob-Hog Cycle deck
Deck composition
- Fire Spirit
- Goblins
- Zap
- Archers
- Knight
- Canon
- Wizard
- Hog Rider
Featuring a low average elixir cost of 2.9, this deck allows you to cycle through your cards rapidly and overwhelm the opponent. With a constant threat on the enemy’s towers with the Hog Rider, this deck provides you quite a few low-elixir defensive options with the Knight, Goblins, Archers, Zap, and Fire Spirit.
On top of this, you can also counter enemy building-target cards such as Giant, Hog Rider, and Battle Ram with the Canon. Additionally, the Wizard provides quite a bit of damage and a sure counter against low-hp hordes of enemies. Owing to these factors, this deck provides you with quite a bit of flexibility at a very low average elixir cost. We recommend that you make the most of the elixir boost period to cycle through your deck and launch as many Hog Riders against the enemy’s towers as you can.
What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 5?
Deck composition
- Spear Goblins
- Zap
- Knight
- Mega Minion
- Fireball
- Musketeer
- Battle Ram
- Hog Rider
With an average elixir cost of 3.3, this deck is arguably the best and most versatile one available in Arena 5. Featuring incredible offensive options with the Hog Rider and the Battle Ram, this deck doesn’t lack in any way when it comes to defense either. With strong options like the Knight, Musketeer, Mega Minion, and Spear Goblins, the enemy will have a very tough time breaking through your towers.
On top of that, the deck also features two tower-damage spells: the Fireball and the Zap, allowing you to chip away at the enemy tower’s health without giving your opponent any chance to block it. While this deck does lack a building card to distract aggressive enemy troops, the amount of damage available at your disposal should be more than enough to kill those characters before they reach your towers.
All Arena levels in Clash Royale
Clash Royale features a total of 20 different Arena levels, making it fairly tricky for you to climb through them all. The only way to unlock Arena levels in Clash Royale is by accumulating the respective amount of trophies from multiplayer matches.
Additionally, keeping a track of each Arena as well as the number of trophies required to unlock it can be quite confusing. Below, you’ll find a list of all the Arenas in-game, as well as the number of trophies you need to unlock them.
|Arena Number
|Arena Name
|Trophies Required
|1
|Goblin Stadium
|0
|2
|Bone Pit
|300
|3
|Barbarian Bowl
|600
|4
|Spell Valley
|1,000
|5
|Builder’s Workshop
|1,300
|6
|P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse
|1,600
|7
|Royal Arena
|2,000
|8
|Frozen Peak
|2,300
|9
|Jungle Arena
|2,600
|10
|Hog Mountain
|3,000
|11
|Electro Valley
|3,400
|12
|Spooky Town
|3,800
|13
|Rascal’s Hideout
|4,200
|14
|Serenity Peak
|4,600
|15
|Miner’s Mine
|5,000
|16
|Executioner’s Kitchen
|5,500
|17
|Royal Crypt
|6,000
|18
|Silent Sanctuary
|6,500
|19
|Dragon Spa
|7,000
|20
|Legendary Arena
|7,500
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best decks in Clash Royale for Arena 5, the Builder’s Workshop.
