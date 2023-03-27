Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 6 (P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse)

If you’re finding P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse difficult in Clash Royale, we’ve got all the need-to-know details on which decks and characters are best to get through Arena 6 and into the 7th arena.

Arena 6 in Clash Royale is one of the most exciting milestones on your journey through the leaderboards. Also known as P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse, this is where you will unlock your first Epic-rated character cards – which are much stronger than the cards currently available in your arsenal.

Although this Arena is a relatively early level in Clash Royale, you will still have quite a few character cards to choose from when building your deck. In case you feel confused about which strategies to use in your quest to earn trophies, we have you covered. Our recommendations and tips will guide you in making the most of the cards available in your arsenal and building competitive decks for P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse.

Article continues after ad

In case you’re yet to make it to P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse, make sure to check out our best deck guides for Spell Valley and Builder’s Workshop. Additionally, don’t forget to check out our Clash Royale tier list and best decks guide to help you navigate through the various Arenas present in the game.

Contents

Make your way into the Royal Arena with the best decks available for Arena 6, also known as P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse.

All Clash Royale characters in Arena 6

Although Clash Royale features over 100 characters, you can only choose from a total of 38 to create your deck in P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse.

Having said that, you can find the full list of character cards available for Arena 6 in the list below, as well as the name of the Arena in which they are unlocked:

Article continues after ad

Character Rarity Arena unlocked in Arrows Common Training Camp Minions Common Training Camp Archers Common Training Camp Knight Common Training Camp Fireball Rare Training Camp Mini P.E.K.K.A. Rare Training Camp Musketeer Rare Training Camp Giant Rare Training Camp Spear Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblin Cage Rare Goblin Stadium Goblin Hut Rare Goblin Stadium Bomber Common Bone Pit Skeletons Common Bone Pit Tombstone Rare Bone Pit Valkyrie Rare Bone Pit Canon Common Barbarian Bowl Barbarians Common Barbarian Bowl Mega Minion Rare Barbarian Bowl Battle Ram Rare Barbarian Bowl Electro Spirit Common Spell Valley Skeleton Dragons Common Spell Valley Fire Spirit Common Spell Valley Bomb Tower Rare Spell Valley Inferno Tower Rare Spell Valley Wizard Rare Spell Valley Zap Common Builder’s Workshop Mortar Common Builder’s Workshop Bats Common Builder’s Workshop Rocket Rare Builder’s Workshop Flying Machine Rare Builder’s Workshop Hog Rider Rare Builder’s Workshop Goblin Barrel Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse Guards Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse Baby Dragon Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse Skeleton Army Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse Witch Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse P.E.K.K.A. Epic P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse

Supercell Unlocking new Arenas is the only way to unlock new troops in Clash Royale.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 6

Given that you have a total of 38 cards at your disposal, there are quite a few choices for you to make when building your deck. While you are yet to unlock Legendary-rated character cards, Arena 6 is where you get your first taste of Epic-rated characters, and it’s important for you to synergize your cards properly and strategize accordingly to get the best out of them in the field of battle.

With that being said, below you will find three deck builds, each of which has its own strengths to suit aggressive, defensive, and versatile playstyles.

Guards-Wiz-Barrel deck

Deck composition

Spear Goblins

Zap

Knight

Fireball

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Wizard

Goblin Barrel

Guards

This is definitely one of the most defensively capable decks available in Arena 6 of Clash Royale. Featuring an average elixir cost of 3.3, this deck allows you to repel most of your enemy’s attacks while constantly dealing chip damage to their tower with cards like Goblin Barrel, Fireball, and Zap. Additionally, the Wizard and the Spear Goblins ensure that you are well-protected against both, ground as well as aerial threats.

Article continues after ad

Apart from these, the Knight, Mini P.E.K.K.A, and Guards provide you with a lot of sustainability to withstand the enemy’s offensive cards. The fairly low average elixir cost of this deck allows you to cycle through your cards rather swiftly and thwart the enemy’s attempt to siege your towers.

Gi-Ho-Wi deck

Deck composition

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bomber

Zap

Mega Minion

Fireball

Hog Rider

Giant

Wizard

Baby Dragon

Despite featuring a fairly high average elixir cost of 3.6, this deck makes up for it with the exceptional offensive options presented with it. Apart from providing you with ample defensive support with cards like the Bomber, Mega Minion, Wizard, and Baby Dragon, this deck provides you with building-targeting characters with the Giant and Hog Rider.

Article continues after ad

On top of these, the deck offers two tower-damage spells with Fireball and Zap, making it possible for you to squeeze out victories in overtime as and when required. Although this deck does lack a bit more defense than the previous one, the number of offensive options at your disposal can help you outplay even the strongest of opponents.

Supercell Make sure to use new troops that you unlock at every new Arena to strengthen your decks.

What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 6?

Deck composition

Zap

Minions

Fireball

Valkyrie

Hog Rider

Skeleton Army

Baby Dragon

Witch

The Va-Ho-Witch Army deck is arguably the best choice for you in Arena 6. Despite featuring an average elixir cost of 3.6, the versatility offered by this deck will help you overcome almost any adverse situation in Clash Royale. Be it taking out swarms of enemies with the Valkyrie, Minions, and Baby Dragon or laying siege on the enemy’s towers with the Hog Rider, Witch, and Skeleton Army, the options are virtually endless for you.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, you also have the bonus firepower from tower-damaging spells like the Zap and Fireball, allowing you to overwhelm your opponent in the middle of a siege. Considering everything that this deck has to offer, you should definitely give it a try on your journey to Arena 7.

All Arena levels in Clash Royale

There is a total of 20 unique Arena levels in Clash Royale for you to climb through. Given that unlocking every Arena comes with its own set of unlocked characters, it is fairly important for you to climb through them all if you want to try out all the cards in the game.

However, the only possible way of climbing through the Arenas in Clash Royale is by claiming trophies by winning multiplayer matches. For details on all the Arenas and how many trophies are required to unlock them, the list below will provide you with all you need to know:

Article continues after ad

Arena Number Arena Name Trophies Required 1 Goblin Stadium 0 2 Bone Pit 300 3 Barbarian Bowl 600 4 Spell Valley 1,000 5 Builder’s Workshop 1,300 6 P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse 1,600 7 Royal Arena 2,000 8 Frozen Peak 2,300 9 Jungle Arena 2,600 10 Hog Mountain 3,000 11 Electro Valley 3,400 12 Spooky Town 3,800 13 Rascal’s Hideout 4,200 14 Serenity Peak 4,600 15 Miner’s Mine 5,000 16 Executioner’s Kitchen 5,500 17 Royal Crypt 6,000 18 Silent Sanctuary 6,500 19 Dragon Spa 7,000 20 Legendary Arena 7,500

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best decks in Clash Royale for Arena 6, the P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

Roblox promo codes | Clash Royale Star Levels | Clash Royale Chest Cycle | Pokemon Go codes | Clash Royale social guide | Clash Royale Creator Codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Geometry Dash Vault codes | Geometry Dash Levels Guide | Blox Fruits codes | Cookie Run Kingdom characters guide