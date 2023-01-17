GamingGaming

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 4 (Spell Valley)

Clash Royale
cover art for Clash Royale featuring the Valkyrie and Barbarians.Supercell

If you’re unsure which decks are best to use as you climb through Arena 4 — also known as Spell Valley — in Clash Royale, then we have you covered. Below, you’ll find out all you need to know as to which decks you should be using to reach Arena 5.

Climbing through Arenas in Clash Royale is no easy task, but it is the only way for you to unlock high-rated character cards and further strengthen your deck. For this reason, it’s essential for you to make the most of your available characters in every Arena level.

Arena 4, or Spell Valley, is fairly early on in your Clash Royale journey, meaning that while there aren’t too many best deck variations available, you’ll find our recommendations on what cards you should be using below.

Alternatively, be sure to check out our Clash Royale tier list and best decks guide to stay ahead of the curve and climb through the game’s Arena levels in a flash.

Contents

artwork for clash royale featuring several in-game characters.Supercell
Climb through the leaderboards in Clash Royale with the best decks for Arena 4.

All Clash Royale characters in Arena 4

You can choose from a total of 26 different characters after reaching Arena 4 in Clash Royale. Here’s a list of all these characters along with their rarity and the Arena level in which they are unlocked.

CharacterRarityArena unlocked in
ArrowsCommonTraining Camp
MinionsCommonTraining Camp
ArchersCommonTraining Camp
KnightCommonTraining Camp
FireballRareTraining Camp
Mini P.E.K.K.A.RareTraining Camp
MusketeerRareTraining Camp
GiantRareTraining Camp
Spear GoblinsCommonGoblin Stadium
GoblinsCommonGoblin Stadium
Goblin CageRareGoblin Stadium
Goblin HutRareGoblin Stadium
BomberCommonBone Pit
SkeletonsCommonBone Pit
TombstoneRareBone Pit
ValkyrieRareBone Pit
CanonCommonBarbarian Bowl
BarbariansCommonBarbarian Bowl
Mega MinionRareBarbarian Bowl
Battle RamRareBarbarian Bowl
Electro SpiritCommonSpell Valley
Skeleton DragonsCommonSpell Valley
Fire SpiritCommonSpell Valley
Bomb TowerRareSpell Valley
Inferno TowerRareSpell Valley
WizardRareSpell Valley
cover art for Clash Royale featuring the King Tower and several other characters.Supercell
Unlocking new Arenas will also unlock new characters to strengthen your decks.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 4

Although Clash Royale has over 100 characters to offer, unlocking all of them requires you to climb through all the different Arena levels in the game. As mentioned above, this means that there are only 26 cards that you can choose from in Arena 4 to make your deck.

While building your deck from a small pool of characters can be a little tricky, our guide offers you three unique decks that can be built out of the limited number of cards available for you.

Giant-Valk-Wiz deck

Deck composition:

  • Fire Spirit
  • Archers
  • Canon
  • Fireball
  • Musketeer
  • Valkyrie
  • Giant
  • Wizard

This deck’s fairly high average mana cost of 3.6 is made up for its defensive capabilities. On top of featuring extremely good defensive characters in the form of Valkyrie and Musketeer, you can also use the Canon and Fireball to fend off incoming troops from your enemies. Additionally, the Canon can be used to distract troops that target buildings and provide you bonus time to defend your crown towers.

The offensive options provided by this deck with the Giant, Wizard, and Archers combo are fairly difficult for enemies to deal with, making it easier for you to destroy their towers and pick up an easy win.

P.E.K.K.A.-Wiz-Arch deck

Deck Composition:

  • Ice Spirit
  • Spear Goblins
  • Archers
  • Canon
  • Fireball
  • Mini P.E.K.K.A.
  • Battle Ram
  • Wizard

Featuring an average mana cost of 3.3, this deck allows you to rotate your cards very quickly and throw your opponent off-guard. However, the main strength of this deck lies in its counter-attacking abilities. Being a fairly defensive composition with several smaller troops complimenting the Canon’s distracting abilities, this deck will give your opponent a very hard time when trying to take down your towers.

On top of these, the added firepower upfront from the Mini P.E.K.K.A. and the Battle Ram can be quite overwhelming for your enemy to react and defend against, making it one of the best decks for Arena 4 in Clash Royale. Don’t forget to make the most of your offensive capabilities during the Elixir boost period in every match.

The princess in clash royaleSupercell
Keep collecting trophies to climb through all the Arena levels in Clash Royale.

What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 4?

Deck Composition:

  • Electro Spirit
  • Bomber
  • Archers
  • Arrows
  • Minions
  • Mega Minion
  • Battle Ram
  • Giant

The best deck available in Clash Royale Arena 4 is arguably the Giant-Arch-Minions deck, which features an extremely versatile composition. At an average mana cost of 3, it’s very suitable for you to rotate through your cards and overwhelm your opponent with. While Minions and the Bomber provide plenty of defensive options against ground troops, the Mega Minion and Archers take care of any aerial threat before they reach your towers.

When it comes to offense, you can easily rely on the Battle Ram as well as the Giant due to their nature of targeting buildings first. These two troops will ensure that you constantly inflict damage on your opponent’s towers and eventually walk away with the victory. However, you should note that patience is a key factor in unlocking the true potential of this deck in Clash Royale Arena 4.

All Arena levels in Clash Royale

There is a total of 20 different Arena levels in Clash Royale, making it fairly confusing to keep track of all of them. Each of these Arenas can be unlocked by reaching a certain number of trophies and you can earn trophies by winning multiplayer matches in the game. For this reason, we have also prepared a table featuring all the different Arenas in Clash Royale, along with the number of trophies you need to reach a specific Arena.

Arena NumberArena NameTrophies Required
1Goblin Stadium0
2Bone Pit300
3Barbarian Bowl600
4Spell Valley1,000
5Builder’s Workshop1,300
6P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse1,600
7Royal Arena2,000
8Frozen Peak2,300
9Jungle Arena2,600
10Hog Mountain3,000
11Electro Valley3,400
12Spooky Town3,800
13Rascal’s Hideout4,200
14Serenity Peak4,600
15Miner’s Mine5,000
16Executioner’s Kitchen5,500
17Royal Crypt6,000
18Silent Sanctuary6,500
19Dragon Spa7,000
20Legendary Arena7,500

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best decks in Clash Royale for Arena 4, the Spell Valley.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

