Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 4 (Spell Valley)

If you’re unsure which decks are best to use as you climb through Arena 4 — also known as Spell Valley — in Clash Royale, then we have you covered. Below, you’ll find out all you need to know as to which decks you should be using to reach Arena 5.

Climbing through Arenas in Clash Royale is no easy task, but it is the only way for you to unlock high-rated character cards and further strengthen your deck. For this reason, it’s essential for you to make the most of your available characters in every Arena level.

Arena 4, or Spell Valley, is fairly early on in your Clash Royale journey, meaning that while there aren’t too many best deck variations available, you’ll find our recommendations on what cards you should be using below.

be sure to check out our Clash Royale tier list and best decks guide to stay ahead of the curve and climb through the game's Arena levels in a flash.

Contents

Supercell Climb through the leaderboards in Clash Royale with the best decks for Arena 4.

All Clash Royale characters in Arena 4

You can choose from a total of 26 different characters after reaching Arena 4 in Clash Royale. Here’s a list of all these characters along with their rarity and the Arena level in which they are unlocked.

Character Rarity Arena unlocked in Arrows Common Training Camp Minions Common Training Camp Archers Common Training Camp Knight Common Training Camp Fireball Rare Training Camp Mini P.E.K.K.A. Rare Training Camp Musketeer Rare Training Camp Giant Rare Training Camp Spear Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblins Common Goblin Stadium Goblin Cage Rare Goblin Stadium Goblin Hut Rare Goblin Stadium Bomber Common Bone Pit Skeletons Common Bone Pit Tombstone Rare Bone Pit Valkyrie Rare Bone Pit Canon Common Barbarian Bowl Barbarians Common Barbarian Bowl Mega Minion Rare Barbarian Bowl Battle Ram Rare Barbarian Bowl Electro Spirit Common Spell Valley Skeleton Dragons Common Spell Valley Fire Spirit Common Spell Valley Bomb Tower Rare Spell Valley Inferno Tower Rare Spell Valley Wizard Rare Spell Valley

Supercell Unlocking new Arenas will also unlock new characters to strengthen your decks.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 4

Although Clash Royale has over 100 characters to offer, unlocking all of them requires you to climb through all the different Arena levels in the game. As mentioned above, this means that there are only 26 cards that you can choose from in Arena 4 to make your deck.

While building your deck from a small pool of characters can be a little tricky, our guide offers you three unique decks that can be built out of the limited number of cards available for you.

Giant-Valk-Wiz deck

Deck composition:

Fire Spirit

Archers

Canon

Fireball

Musketeer

Valkyrie

Giant

Wizard

This deck’s fairly high average mana cost of 3.6 is made up for its defensive capabilities. On top of featuring extremely good defensive characters in the form of Valkyrie and Musketeer, you can also use the Canon and Fireball to fend off incoming troops from your enemies. Additionally, the Canon can be used to distract troops that target buildings and provide you bonus time to defend your crown towers.

The offensive options provided by this deck with the Giant, Wizard, and Archers combo are fairly difficult for enemies to deal with, making it easier for you to destroy their towers and pick up an easy win.

P.E.K.K.A.-Wiz-Arch deck

Deck Composition:

Ice Spirit

Spear Goblins

Archers

Canon

Fireball

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Battle Ram

Wizard

Featuring an average mana cost of 3.3, this deck allows you to rotate your cards very quickly and throw your opponent off-guard. However, the main strength of this deck lies in its counter-attacking abilities. Being a fairly defensive composition with several smaller troops complimenting the Canon’s distracting abilities, this deck will give your opponent a very hard time when trying to take down your towers.

On top of these, the added firepower upfront from the Mini P.E.K.K.A. and the Battle Ram can be quite overwhelming for your enemy to react and defend against, making it one of the best decks for Arena 4 in Clash Royale. Don’t forget to make the most of your offensive capabilities during the Elixir boost period in every match.

Supercell Keep collecting trophies to climb through all the Arena levels in Clash Royale.

What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 4?

Deck Composition:

Electro Spirit

Bomber

Archers

Arrows

Minions

Mega Minion

Battle Ram

Giant

The best deck available in Clash Royale Arena 4 is arguably the Giant-Arch-Minions deck, which features an extremely versatile composition. At an average mana cost of 3, it’s very suitable for you to rotate through your cards and overwhelm your opponent with. While Minions and the Bomber provide plenty of defensive options against ground troops, the Mega Minion and Archers take care of any aerial threat before they reach your towers.

When it comes to offense, you can easily rely on the Battle Ram as well as the Giant due to their nature of targeting buildings first. These two troops will ensure that you constantly inflict damage on your opponent’s towers and eventually walk away with the victory. However, you should note that patience is a key factor in unlocking the true potential of this deck in Clash Royale Arena 4.

All Arena levels in Clash Royale

There is a total of 20 different Arena levels in Clash Royale, making it fairly confusing to keep track of all of them. Each of these Arenas can be unlocked by reaching a certain number of trophies and you can earn trophies by winning multiplayer matches in the game. For this reason, we have also prepared a table featuring all the different Arenas in Clash Royale, along with the number of trophies you need to reach a specific Arena.

Arena Number Arena Name Trophies Required 1 Goblin Stadium 0 2 Bone Pit 300 3 Barbarian Bowl 600 4 Spell Valley 1,000 5 Builder’s Workshop 1,300 6 P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse 1,600 7 Royal Arena 2,000 8 Frozen Peak 2,300 9 Jungle Arena 2,600 10 Hog Mountain 3,000 11 Electro Valley 3,400 12 Spooky Town 3,800 13 Rascal’s Hideout 4,200 14 Serenity Peak 4,600 15 Miner’s Mine 5,000 16 Executioner’s Kitchen 5,500 17 Royal Crypt 6,000 18 Silent Sanctuary 6,500 19 Dragon Spa 7,000 20 Legendary Arena 7,500

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best decks in Clash Royale for Arena 4, the Spell Valley.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

