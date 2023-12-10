Shotguns were added in the most recent Lethal Company update, Version 45, but they’re not exactly easy to get your hands on. Here’s how to get the Shotgun in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company’s first content update was a surprise for many. Version 45 was shadowdropped, with the update being added the moment dev Zeekerss posted its trailer.

What’s more, the actual patch notes were incredibly cryptic and didn’t reveal everything that was being added in the update. For instance, there’s more to the Mask than it seems, and some changes like how fall damage works post-update weren’t made entirely clear.

Additionally, players have discovered that functioning Shotguns have been added to the game, though they can’t be acquired by normal means. Here’s how players can obtain the firearm and fight back against the monsters.

How to get the Shotgun in Lethal Company

Shotguns can be obtained by killing the new Nutcracker enemy. They can be obtained by nabbing them off of their corpse.

However, seeing as these enemies have a shotgun to blast you away with, they aren’t exactly easy to kill and it’s not recommended to get close to them without a plan.

Although it can be kind of fun to charge at them with a shovel.

While the “just smack it with a shovel” strategy can work, you’ll almost certainly lose a few party members trying to take down the Nutcracker. Instead, you’ll want to wait for them to reload, smack them a few times with a shovel or other melee weapon, and retreat once they’ve loaded their weapon.

Tools like Flash Grenades and the Zap Gun can also be used to stun the enemy if you’re looking for a safer way to get in close.

However, there are some caveats to using this weapon.

Shotgun shells have to be loaded into it, and each shell takes up an individual slot. This means that keeping a shotgun on you along with 2 additional shells and a flashlight will take up all of your inventory slots.

